IMA demands action against Ramdev for remarks on modern medicine, threatens to move court

Baba Ramdev

Indian Medical Association (IMA) has threatened to move court if the Union Health Ministry does not take suo motu cognisance of "false and baseless" statements made by yoga guru Ramdev.

In a statement issued on May 22, IMA said, "Union Health Minister either accept accusation and dissolve modern medical facility or prosecute him and book him under Epidemic Diseases Act."

IMA cited a recent video of Ramdev which is viral on social media. In the video, Ramdev is allegedly heard saying, "Allopathy ek aisi stupid and diwaliya science hai."

The association also objected to Ramdev's statement, "Lakho logo ki maut Allopathy ki dawai khane se hui hai" saying that it challenges the wisdom and integrity of the Drug Controller General of India and the Union Health Ministry.

"Therefore, under section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act with section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, Ramdev deserves to be prosecuted for disobeying and causing danger to the life of many by making them believe and make them not to take the advice of allopathy drugs. His quote about Favipiravir as medicine against fever/antipyretic is laughable, childish and demonstrates his in-depth scientific knowledge," IMA statement read.

According to IMA, the body that represents doctors in India, Ramdev is a "corporate giant of pharmaceutical units and has made several false accusations about his company products to mislead the public."

"All this is done by Swami Ramdev to take advantage of the situation and create a false sense of fear and frustration within the public at large so that he can sell his illegal and unapproved so-called medicines and make money at the cost of the public at large," IMA contended.

The statement signed by IMA National President Dr JA Jayalal and Secretary General Dr Jayesh Lele said that if Dr Harsh Vardhan, who is a practising Modern Medicine allopathic postgraduate and head of this ministry, remains a "mute spectator to this whole vandalism, who is going to bell the cat".

Earlier in February, the IMA had taken strong objection to Patanjali's claims that Coronil is the first evidence-based medicine for the coronavirus. It had asked Vardhan whether the release of the "falsely fabricated unscientific product" was justified.