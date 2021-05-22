MARKET NEWS

May 22, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Pune's COVID-19 tally rises above 9.88 lakh with 4,129 new cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 19.33 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.6 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,91,331 deaths. A total of 2,27,12,735 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 30,27,925 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 11.63 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery
rate now stands at 87.25 percent. Globally, more than 16.58 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 34.38 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 19.33 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • May 22, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Taiwan says China is spreading fake news during COVID-19 spike

    A Taiwanese official accused China today of spreading fake news about the COVID-19 situation on the island, saying this was why the government was publicising and refuting instances of false information that have been circulating online. After months of keeping the pandemic under control, Taiwan is dealing with a surge in domestic infections, and the whole island is under a heightened state of alert with people asked to stay at home and many venues shut. Taiwan has repeatedly warned that China, which claims the democratically governed island as its own, is trying to use "cognitive warfare" to try and undermine trust in the government and its response to the pandemic. (Reuters)

  • May 22, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Punjab LIVE Updates | Army sets up COVID isolation centre at Pathankot within 48 hours

    The Army has setup a COVID isolation centre for civilians in Punjab's Pathankot in just 48 hours, officials said yesterday. The 50-bed centre was necessitated by surging cases of coronavirus in Pathankot, they said. Set up at the district sports stadium at Lamini within 48 hours of receiving a request by the civil administration, the centre would help those COVID patients who are unable to isolate at home due to presence of senior citizens, pregnant women or children, said Sanyam Aggarwal, Deputy Commissioner, Pathankot. (PTI)

  • May 22, 2021 / 08:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | The Karnataka government will resume the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people in the 18-44 years age group from today. The frontline warriors will be the first to receive the jabs followed by other eligible groups in the list, the state government has said in an order. (PTI)

  • May 22, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Mumbai Police: A 28-year-old has been arrested from Jogeshwari West, by Crime Branch unit 9, for hoarding 25 oxygen cylinders and 12 oxygen kits for black marketing. Search underway for another accused. Case registered at Oshiwara Police Station. (ANI)

  • May 22, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE Updates | Bengal reports 159 more COVID-19 deaths, 19,847 fresh cases

    West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll jumped to 14,054 yesterday after 159 more patients succumbed to the virus, the health department said in a bulletin. As many as 19,847 fresh cases of the infection pushed the coronavirus tally to 12,29,805, it said. The state now has 1,32,181 active cases, while 10,83,570 people have recovered from the virus, including 19,017 since Thursday. (PTI)

  • May 22, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Pune sees 4,129 COVID-19 cases, 96 deaths; 2,496 recover

    Pune district reported 4,129 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 9,88,916, while the day also saw 96 deaths and 2,496 people getting discharged from hospitals, an official said yesterday. The toll in the district stands at 15,853, he said.
    "Pune city's tally rose to 4,64,076 with the addition of 973 cases, while Pimpri Chinchwad's caseload reached 2,45,413 with the detection of 750 cases. The tally in rural and cantonment areas of the district is 2,79,427," the official said. (PTI)

  • May 22, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Assam logs 81 more Covid deaths, 6,066 new cases

    Assam reported 81 fatalities due to COVID-19 yesterday, taking the death toll to 2,588, while 6,066 fresh cases of infection pushed the tally to 3,59,640, the National Health Mission (NHM) said in a bulletin. Currently, the state has a total of 52,816 active cases. The bulletin said that 4,987 patients were cured of coronavirus during the day, taking the total number of recovered people to 3,02,889 in the state. (PTI)

  • May 22, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 16.5 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

Video of the day

