Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Pune's COVID-19 tally rises above 9.88 lakh with 4,129 new cases

Taiwan says China is spreading fake news during COVID-19 spike
A Taiwanese official accused China today of spreading fake news about the COVID-19 situation on the island, saying this was why the government was publicising and refuting instances of false information that have been circulating online. After months of keeping the pandemic under control, Taiwan is dealing with a surge in domestic infections, and the whole island is under a heightened state of alert with people asked to stay at home and many venues shut. Taiwan has repeatedly warned that China, which claims the democratically governed island as its own, is trying to use "cognitive warfare" to try and undermine trust in the government and its response to the pandemic. (Reuters)