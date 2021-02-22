IMA demands explanation over Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's endorsement of Patanjali's Coronil

Coronil launch. (PC-Patanjali)

The Indian Medical Association has demanded an explanation from the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. The IMA seeks to know why the minister was found promoting Patanjali's Coronil, a drug that has been approved by the AYUSH ministry as a potential support measure in the treatment of COVID-19.

“Being a Health Minister of the country, how justified is it to release such falsely fabricated unscientific product to people of the whole country and how ethical was it to promote the product in unethical, wrong and false ways,” IMA national president Dr Jayalal was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The IMA will also be writing to the National Medical Commission over the blatant disregard of the Medical Council of India’s code of conduct, the report said.

Earlier, Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna had issued a clarification over the certification of Coronil, which the company claims are medicine for COVID-19.

The company released a research paper by Haridwar-based Patanjali Research Institute to support its claims about ayurvedic medicine.