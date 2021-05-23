COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: 16 lakh doses administered in India on May 22

Two doses from either the Oxford-AstraZeneca or the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are over 80 percent effective in preventing infection from the B1.617.2 variant of coronavirus, first discovered in India, a new UK government study has reportedly found (Representative image)

More than 16.04 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on May 22, the Union Health Ministry's latest provisional report suggested. With that, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country reached 19.5 crore.

On the 127th day of the vaccination drive (May 22), 14.22 lakh beneficiaries received their first shot and 1.81 lakh people were given their second dose.

The government has revised the gap between the two doses for the Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, to 12-16 weeks. However, the interval for the second dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin remains unchanged.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on January 16, with healthcare workers at the frontline of India's COVID-19 battle getting their first jabs. The country began the second phase of the vaccination drive from March 1 in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities could start getting the vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

From April 1, vaccination was opened for everyone above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities.

India rolled out the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the 18-44 age group on May 1. The central government has liberalised the vaccination drive to allow states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Registration on CoWIN platform for the third phase began on April 28 and is mandatory for the 18-44 age group.

Here are key developments related to the COVID-19 vaccination process:

> The inoculation drive for the 18-44 age group came to a halt in Delhi on May 22 due to a shortage of vaccines, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying it will take 30 months to vaccinate people in this category in the national capital if the supply shortage continues.

> The Union Health Ministry announced that family members and dependants of workers can also be covered under the COVID-19 vaccination drive at industrial and workplace inoculation centres. In a letter to all chief secretaries, the Health Ministry said that for industrial and private workplace CVCs (COVID-19 vaccination centres), the vaccine doses will have to be procured by the private hospitals with whom the respective employer ties up.

> Two doses from either the Oxford/AstraZeneca or the Pfizer vaccine are over 80 percent effective in preventing infection from the B1.617.2 variant of COVID-19, first discovered in India, a new UK government study has reportedly found.

> Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the Opposition of practising duplicity over the anti-COVID vaccination, saying those opposing the vaccines earlier are now rushing to get them free of cost. The chief minister made the remarks while visiting Saifai in Etawah district on the day, the home town of his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav. The chief minister's remarks appeared to be a dig, aimed more at his predecessor.

> The BJP and Congress were engaged in a war of words in Chhattisgarh over the use of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's photograph in digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates being issued to people in the 18-44 age group. While the BJP criticised the move and called it cheap publicity, the Congress said there was nothing wrong in it as the cost of vaccination for this segment in the state was being borne by the Baghel government.

> Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the Centre to stop the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to private hospitals in view of the limited availability of stock and saying they were collecting exorbitant amounts from people.

States Total Beneficiaries Andhra Pradesh 79,05,740 Arunachal Pradesh 3,23,149 Assam 37,14,758 Bihar 95,16,740 Chandigarh 3,12,164 Chhattisgarh 68,72,062 Delhi 50,85,703 Goa 4,83,867 Gujarat 1,54,00,783 Haryana 53,51,239 Himachal Pradesh 23,34,213 Jharkhand 38,76,194 Karnataka 1,20,14,015 Kerala 86,41,908 Madhya Pradesh 97,75,817 Maharashtra 2,07,10,911 Odisha 70,99,802 Punjab 46,91,082 Rajasthan 1,59,40,593 Tamil Nadu 73,71,998 Telangana 55,26,061 Uttar Pradesh 1,62,41,703 Uttarakhand 27,72,366 West Bengal 1,30,86,547

(With inputs from PTI)