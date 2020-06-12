AP Inter results 2020 Manabadi: Andhra Pradesh 1st, 2nd year results at 4 pm today; how to check on bie.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh's Board of Intermediate Education will declare AP Inter Results 2020 Manabadi for 1st and 2nd year students on June 12 at 4 pm. The state's Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh will announce the results and students can check their results on the board's official website https://bie.ap.gov.in/.

A total of 337,054 students from across the state appeared had appeared for the AP Inter examinations. Andhra Pradesh Class 11, 12 examination were held from March 4 to March 21 and were not interrupted by the lockdown, although, the results were postponed this year due to coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the country.

Here are the ways students can check their results:

