App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AP Inter results 2020 Manabadi: Andhra Pradesh 1st, 2nd year results at 4 pm today; how to check on bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2020 will be declared at 4 pm on the Andhra Pradesh board official website bie.ap.gov.in

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Andhra Pradesh's Board of Intermediate Education will declare AP Inter Results 2020 Manabadi for 1st and 2nd year students on June 12 at 4 pm. The state's Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh will announce the results and students can check their results on the board's official website  https://bie.ap.gov.in/.

A total of 337,054 students from across the state appeared had appeared for the AP Inter examinations. Andhra Pradesh Class 11, 12 examination were held from March 4 to March 21 and were not interrupted by the lockdown, although, the results were postponed this year due to coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the country.

Here are the ways students can check their results:

Close
> Visit the official website at https://bie.ap.gov.in/
> For AP Inter result (first and second year), click on the link
> Input roll number and other details
> Verify and submit the details
> Marks of a candidate will display on the screen.


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Webinar 'Mastering the Remote Work Experience', brought to you by Microsoft on 16th June. Register Now!

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 11:30 am

tags #AP Manabadi Inter results 2020 #Current Affairs #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 spread by migrants limited compared to fears: Report

COVID-19 spread by migrants limited compared to fears: Report

High rents, poor business trigger exodus of F&B brands from Delhi’s Khan Market

High rents, poor business trigger exodus of F&B brands from Delhi’s Khan Market

COVID-19 impact: Corporates may reduce real estate costs by 20% to counter impact on economic activity

COVID-19 impact: Corporates may reduce real estate costs by 20% to counter impact on economic activity

most popular

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

This airline gained most market share after domestic flights resumed in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.