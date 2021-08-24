Amitabh Bachchan's voice on Amazon Alexa: Price, features, more

In September 2020, Amazon had announced its partnership with Amitabh Bachchan for creating a unique user experience on Alexa-enabled devices. (File image: Reuters)

Amazon has launched legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's voice on Alexa, Amazon's digital assistant, allowing users to ask for music, set alarms and even get weather updates in Bachchan's signature style.

This is India's first celebrity voice feature on Alexa, which is available on Echo devices, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire TV Edition apart from the Alexa app.

In September 2020, Amazon had announced its partnership with the Sholay actor for creating a unique user experience on Alexa-enabled devices.

Here’s how to use Bachchan’s voice on Alexa, price and other details:

- Users in India can choose to add the actor’s voice to their Alexa experience on Echo devices or by pressing the mic icon on the Amazon shopping app (Android only).

- Amazon has fixed an introductory price of Rs 149 for one year.

- To start the purchase, users need to say "Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan".

- To interact with Bachchan's voice, one needs to use the wake word 'Amit ji'.

- The celebrity experience features content handpicked by Bachchan stories from his life, a selection of poems by his father, tongue twisters, motivational quotes and others, according to a statement issued by Amazon.

- Users can ask for music, set alarms and get weather updates in Bachchan's signature style on Alexa.

- Users can also add a special touch to birthday celebrations with greetings in Bachchan's voice by saying "Amit ji, it's my birthday". "

Talking about featuring his voice on Alexa, Bachchan said: "Working with Amazon to introduce my voice on Alexa was a new experience in bringing together the magic of voice technology and artistic creativity. I am excited that my well-wishers can now interact with me via this new medium, and I am looking forward to hearing how they feel about this."

Puneesh Kumar, country leader for Alexa at Amazon India, said, "Building the Amitabh Bachchan celebrity voice experience with one of India's most iconic voices has been a labour of love."

"Creating the world's first bi-lingual celebrity voice required us to invent and reinvent across almost every element of speech science wake word, speech recognition, neural text-to-speech and more," he added.