Air pollution | Haryana govt shuts schools in four districts until November 17

Representative image | Image: Shutterstock

The Haryana government announced on November 14 that it has decided to shut all schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar till November 17, in view of rising air pollution.

The state government has also passed orders directing all government departments and private offices to switch to work-from-home mode during this period.

The order issued by the Haryana government read: “With an aim to curb air pollution in the districts around the National Capital Territory Delhi, i.e., Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar, while exercising the powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee, hereby orders the following directions for strict implementation in the above-mentioned districts.”

As per the directions, “all government and private schools shall remain closed”.

With an aim to reduce 30 percent plying of vehicles on roads which will impact vehicular emissions and also reduce dust in the air, all government and private offices are advised to do work from home.

Vehicles older than 10/15 years (diesel/petrol, respectively) shall be strictly checked with regard to emissions and impounded accordingly.

There shall be a complete ban on all types of construction and development activities. Mechanised stone crushers and hot-mix plants used in construction activities shall be closed.

Municipal bodies won’t be allowed to burn trash and stubble burning shall be prohibited as well.

Additionally, to control dust pollution, no manual sweeping of roads shall be allowed.