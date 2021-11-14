MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Air pollution | Haryana govt shuts schools in four districts until November 17

The state government has also passed orders directing all government departments and private offices to switch to work-from-home mode during this period.

Moneycontrol News
November 14, 2021 / 08:12 PM IST
Representative image | Image: Shutterstock

Representative image | Image: Shutterstock

The Haryana government announced on November 14 that it has decided to shut all schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar till November 17, in view of rising air pollution.

The state government has also passed orders directing all government departments and private offices to switch to work-from-home mode during this period.

The order issued by the Haryana government read: “With an aim to curb air pollution in the districts around the National Capital Territory Delhi, i.e., Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar, while exercising the powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in his capacity as Chairperson, State Executive Committee, hereby orders the following directions for strict implementation in the above-mentioned districts.”

As per the directions, “all government and private schools shall remain closed”.

With an aim to reduce 30 percent plying of vehicles on roads which will impact vehicular emissions and also reduce dust in the air, all government and private offices are advised to do work from home.

Close

Related stories

Vehicles older than 10/15 years (diesel/petrol, respectively) shall be strictly checked with regard to emissions and impounded accordingly.

There shall be a complete ban on all types of construction and development activities. Mechanised stone crushers and hot-mix plants used in construction activities shall be closed.

Municipal bodies won’t be allowed to burn trash and stubble burning shall be prohibited as well.

Additionally, to control dust pollution, no manual sweeping of roads shall be allowed.

The decision comes a day after the Delhi government announced the suspension of all physical classes for a week starting November 15 in view of the severe air pollution.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Air pollution #Haryana #Schools shut
first published: Nov 14, 2021 08:12 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.