Air India's Rajiv Bansal assumes charge as Civil Aviation Secretary

Rajiv Bansal replaced former Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola, who retired on September 30, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
October 01, 2021 / 03:25 PM IST
File image of IAS officer Rajiv Bansal (Photo: Twitter/DDNews)

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Rajiv K Bansal, on October 1, assumed charge of the Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Air India Chairman and Managing Director  (CMD) had been appointed as the Secretary in the Ministry of Civil Aviation on September 22, 2021.

A circular issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry making the announcement read: “Shri Rajiv Bansal IAS (NL:88) has assumed the charge of Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, vice Shri Pradeep Singh Kharola, IAS (KN:85) consequent upon his superannuation on 30th September, 2021.”

Bansal, an IAS officer of the 1988 batch from Nagaland cadre, has held several important positions in the Union Government including Chairman and Managing Director of Air India Ltd, Ministry of Civil Aviation; Additional Secretary, M/o Petroleum and Natural Gas; Joint Secretary, M/o Electronics and Information Technology; Secretary, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC); and Joint Secretary, D/o Heavy Industry, M/o Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

He has also held many key positions in the Government of Nagaland including Commissioner and Secretary, D/o Health and Family Welfare, Nagaland; Commissioner and Secretary, School Education Department, Nagaland; and Commissioner and Secretary, Finance Department, Nagaland, etc.

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ministry of Civil Aviation #Rajiv Bansal
first published: Oct 1, 2021 03:08 pm

