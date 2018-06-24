Agitation against 'Padmaavat' was 'historic': Karni Sena

The Rajput Karni Sena today said its agitation against Hindi film 'Padmaavat' was "historic" and will prevent "distortion" of history in the future.

Addressing a press conference here, Karni Sena head Lokendra Singh Kalvi also said the Rajput community outfit will invite RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for its programme to be held in Chittorgarh in Rajasthan on September 6.

Early this year, the outfit had spearheaded violent protests against the Deepika Padukone film which they allege distorts history and portrays queen Padmini in poor light. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had denied the allegations.

Kalvi could not meet Bhagwat today as he was out of town and the former would visit Nagpur again to extend an invitation to the RSS chief.

"We have had discussion about his presence for the programme and we would be meeting him soon to officially invite him for the programme," he said.

He said the programme will hold discussions on three main issues – 'Padmaavat', the job reservation system and building a grand palace of Lord Ram at Ayodhya.

"We are the direct descendants of Lord Ram and we have filed an application in the Supreme Court for making us the first party (in the Ayodhya dispute) and allowing us to build a grand palace for Lord Ram at Ayodhya," he said.

Speaking on the agitation against 'Padmaavat', Kalvi said the stir was "historic" and as a result of it, in the next 50 years no one would dare to "distort" the history of India.