App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2018 10:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Agitation against 'Padmaavat' was 'historic': Karni Sena

Karni Sena head Lokendra Singh Kalvi also said the Rajput community outfit will invite RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for its programme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Rajput Karni Sena today said its agitation against Hindi film 'Padmaavat' was "historic" and will prevent "distortion" of history in the future.

Addressing a press conference here, Karni Sena head Lokendra Singh Kalvi also said the Rajput community outfit will invite RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for its programme to be held in Chittorgarh in Rajasthan on September 6.

Early this year, the outfit had spearheaded violent protests against the Deepika Padukone film which they allege distorts history and portrays queen Padmini in poor light. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had denied the allegations.

Kalvi could not meet Bhagwat today as he was out of town and the former would visit Nagpur again to extend an invitation to the RSS chief.

"We have had discussion about his presence for the programme and we would be meeting him soon to officially invite him for the programme," he said.

He said the programme will hold discussions on three main issues – 'Padmaavat', the job reservation system and building a grand palace of Lord Ram at Ayodhya.

"We are the direct descendants of Lord Ram and we have filed an application in the Supreme Court for making us the first party (in the Ayodhya dispute) and allowing us to build a grand palace for Lord Ram at Ayodhya," he said.

Speaking on the agitation against 'Padmaavat', Kalvi said the stir was "historic" and as a result of it, in the next 50 years no one would dare to "distort" the history of India.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 10:32 pm

tags #Deepika Padukone #Karni Sena #Padmaavat #Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) #RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.