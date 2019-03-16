After death of BJP MLA, Goa Congress leader Chandrakant Kavlekar stakes claim to form government

The leader of the Congress-led opposition in Goa Chandrakant Kavlekar has written to the Governor to stake a claim to form the state government and dismiss the current incumbent BJP-led state government on March 16.



Congress stakes claim to form government in Goa; writes to Governor to dismiss BJP-led govt which is in "minority" & call "single-largest party Congress to form govt".Also states in its letter, "any attempt to bring Goa under President's rule will be illegal & will be challenged" pic.twitter.com/EZ125NRO0a

According to an image sourced by ANI, Kavlekar mentions in the letter to the governor that the people of Goa have lost their trust in the ruling state government following the death of MLA Francis D’Souza, and that they have also lost the strength in the house.

“Also, we anticipate that numbers of the BJP may further dwindle thus not allowing such a party in minority to continue even for a moment,” said the letter.

The strength of Goa Assembly has reduced from 40 to 37 after the death of D'Souza and the resignation of two MLAs -- Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte.

While the Congress currently has 14 MLAs, down from 16 after Sopte and Shirodkar left it to join the BJP, the latter has 13 MLAs.

Three MLAs each of the Goa Forward Party, MGP and an Independent and the lone NCP legislator are supporting the BJP.

Kavlekar also writes that any attempt to bring Goa under President's rule will be illegal and will be challenged, and that the Congress party currently enjoys a majority in the August house of the Goa state assembly so as to form the government.

The events also follow ailing health of the chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment since last year, and has restricted his public appearances. The BJP leader, who is largely confined to his home, is unlikely to actively campaign for the party.

