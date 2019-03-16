App
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 06:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

After death of BJP MLA, Goa Congress leader Chandrakant Kavlekar stakes claim to form government

The events follow the ailing health of the CM Manohar Parrikar who has restricted his public appearances.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The leader of the Congress-led opposition in Goa Chandrakant Kavlekar has written to the Governor to stake a claim to form the state government and dismiss the current incumbent BJP-led state government on March 16.

According to an image sourced by ANI, Kavlekar mentions in the letter to the governor that the people of Goa have lost their trust in the ruling state government following the death of MLA Francis D’Souza, and that they have also lost the strength in the house.

“Also, we anticipate that numbers of the BJP may further dwindle thus not allowing such a party in minority to continue even for a moment,” said the letter.

The strength of Goa Assembly has reduced from 40 to 37 after the death of D'Souza and the resignation of two MLAs -- Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte.

While the Congress currently has 14 MLAs, down from 16 after Sopte and Shirodkar left it to join the BJP, the latter has 13 MLAs.

Three MLAs each of the Goa Forward Party, MGP and an Independent and the lone NCP legislator are supporting the BJP.

Kavlekar also writes that any attempt to bring Goa under President's rule will be illegal and will be challenged, and that the Congress party currently enjoys a majority in the August house of the Goa state assembly so as to form the government.

Also read: BJP to miss 'star campaigner' Manohar Parrikar during polls in Goa

The events also follow ailing health of the chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment since last year, and has restricted his public appearances. The BJP leader, who is largely confined to his home, is unlikely to actively campaign for the party.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 06:56 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Politics

