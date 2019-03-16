App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2019 06:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP to miss 'star campaigner' Manohar Parrikar during polls in Goa

Parrikar's contribution to the party's victory in Lok Sabha and assembly elections over the years is even recognised by rivals who claim his absence will impact BJP's performance in the state, but party leaders have dismissed such doubts saying they are working under his guidance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who was among the leaders that spearheaded the BJP's poll campaign since 1994 in the state, is likely to stay away from the heat and dust of electioneering for Lok Sabha polls this time.

Parrikar's contribution to the party's victory in Lok Sabha and assembly elections over the years is even recognised by rivals who claim his absence will impact BJP's performance in the state, but party leaders have dismissed such doubts saying they are working under his guidance.

One of the first BJP MLAs from the state, Parrikar went on to become the chief minister four times since 2000.

Ahead of the 2017 assembly polls, Parrikar, who was then the defence minister, had criss-crossed the entire state, promising continuation of the developmental works the BJP government initiated and sought a clear mandate, stressing political stability was essential to steer the state to progress. The 63-year-old IIT graduate-turned-politician, who is known for his simplicity and easy demeanour, quit as defence minister that year to head a BJP-led coalition government in the state.

related news

However, the chief minister, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment since last one year, has restricted his public appearances. The BJP leader, who is largely confined to his home, is unlikely to actively campaign for the party.

During a meeting here last month which was addressed by BJP president Amit Shah, Parrikar had promised he would address public meetings during the Lok Sabha elections.

"Yes, it will be first time that Parrikar may not be physically present for campaigning but he is monitoring all election matters from home," said BJP MLA and Deputy Speaker of Assembly Michael Lobo.

He said there is a dedicated team of BJP workers who are working overtime to ensure the party wins under the guidance of Parrikar.

Lobo said Parrikar's absence from active campaigning will not have any adverse impact on the BJP's prospects.

"There won't be any impact on the polls because Parrikar is monitoring the campaigning. Parrikar is guiding the party from his residence.

"Every decision that the party is taking, including finalisation of candidates for by-elections, is with the blessings of Parrikar," he said.

However, Parrikar's political opponent, Subhash Velingkar, who floated the Goa Suraksha Manch after being sacked from the RSS in 2016, said things are not going to be easy for the BJP.

"It will not be easy for the BJP to have elections without Parrikar," he said, recalling how the chief minister has been a "star campaigner" of his party in elections in the last over two decades.

"Parrikar was a star campaigner and he used to visit all constituencies," he said.

Velingkar said the BJP does not have "second-rung" leaders in Goa. He claimed Parrikar's absence from campaigning will have a big impact on the BJP's poll prospects.

However, BJP's South Goa Member of Parliament Narendra Sawaikar rejected any such possibility.

"People have been saying they will vote for the BJP because of Goa's development under the party," he said.

"People also know Parrikar is the driving force (behind the BJP and the government). We feel he should have been there (for campaigning), but definitely his guidance will be there," he added. A leader who enjoys acceptance from all sections of the BJP and beyond, Parrikar has played key role in making the party a force to reckon with in Goa, which remained for long a Congress bastion, with regional outfits having pockets of influence.

Parrikar is known for his connect with party workers. Many recall how he would ride his scooter even after becoming the chief minister and is easily accessible.

He had once mentioned how he went to a party worker's house for tea at his invitation but the next day the worker asked him why he did not bring his pilot vehicles and escorts along with me.

"I asked him if my coming wasn't enough, to which he replied that even though I had come, nobody in his village knew that the CM had visited his house," Parrikar said, evoking laughter from audience.
First Published on Mar 16, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #BJP #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Manohar Parrikar #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Gautam Gambhir Conferred Padma Shri

Don’t Force us to Protest Again, Say Kerala Nuns as They Seek Speedy ...

Say No to Cheese Omelettes for Healthier Heart

Afghan Man Said 'Hello Brother’ to New Zealand Gunman, Got Bullets i ...

Shades Of India, Episode 151: Ditched By Allies. Congress Struggles To ...

Shaw Dismisses 'Indiscipline' Speculations During Australia Tour

Countries Run by Women Perform Much Better, Their Views on Governance ...

Now Showing: Rajeev Masand’s Review of Director Ritesh Batra’s Pho ...

Vicky Kaushal Breaks Up With Rumoured Girlfriend Harleen Sethi?

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes

Political necessity for Congress and AAP to join hands in Delhi

China announces plans to stabilise growth amid trade war with US

Bridge collapse: 2 civic engineers suspended, inquiry ordered

Markets this week: IndusInd Bank top gainer, Tech Mahindra top loser

Wall Street edges higher at open on US-China trade hopes

Facebook shares drop as executives quit, Christchurch live-stream shoo ...

US oil retreats from 2019 high on soaring production

Illegal sand mining in Madhya Pradesh: Mafia takes to Narmada river to ...

Divide deepens between NCP, Congress in Maharashtra as Pawar and Vikhe ...

New Zealand mosque terror attack: Extremist gunman flashes grin in cou ...

Milan Talkies movie review: Tigmanshu Dhulia recasts DDLJ as a tribute ...

Raghu Karnad on winning Windham-Campbell Prize, his book on India's ro ...

Indian Wells Open: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal set to bring back memor ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Air India requests 'inactive' crew to join work immediately; airline h ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Why couldn't tech companies stop the vide ...

Kalank new poster: Sanjay Dutt is impressive as Balraj Chaudhry

Main Taare teaser from Notebook: Salman Khan lends his voice for a son ...

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum is the epitome of beauty in this ...

Main Bhi Chowkidar: Narendra Modi twists Rahul Gandhi's Chowkidar jibe ...

Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh's Apna Time Aayega maintains its top position ...

Padma Awards 2019: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir and others receive t ...

Malang: The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani starrer goes on floors!

Deepika and Ranveer zoom in, Anushka and Virat zoom out of the city

Nick Jonas is so happy by the end Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle seque ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.