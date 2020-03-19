Aadhaar issued to over 90% of population: Govt

Biometric identifier Aadhaar has been issued to over 90 percent of the population as of February-end, Parliament was informed on March 19. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said the UIDAI does not maintain urban/rural bifurcation of the Aadhaar holders, and hence information in this regard is not available.

"As on 29 February 2020, Aadhaar has been issued to 90.1 percent of the population," Dhotre said.

The UIDAI also does not collect information about financial position of residents.

"In accordance with provision contained in... Aadhaar Act 2016, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) does not collect information regarding financial status of the resident. Hence, such information is not available," he said.

To another question on whether there are instances of states sharing Aadhaar data with private companies for identification of beneficiaries under various welfare schemes, Dhotre said, "No such instance has come to the notice of UIDAI."

"Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) data is fully secured/ encrypted at all times that is at rest, in transit and in storage. UIDAI has a well-designed, multi-layer robust security system in place and the same is being constantly upgraded to maintain highest level of data security and integrity," he said.

The architecture of Aadhaar ecosystem is geared to ensure security and privacy, which is an integral part of the system from the initial design to the final stage, he said.

"Comprehensive Information Security Policy and Procedures are in place which are reviewed and updated regularly, ensuring appropriate monitoring and control on movement of people, material and data in and out of UIDAI premises, particularly the data centres," he said.

Security audits are conducted on regular basis, he said, adding that security assurance of Aadhaar ecosystem has been strengthened with Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Act, 2019, which includes stringent penalties and punishment for offenders.