App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 05:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aadhaar issued to over 90% of population: Govt

The architecture of Aadhaar ecosystem is geared to ensure security and privacy, which is an integral part of the system from the initial design to the final stage, Dhotre said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Biometric identifier Aadhaar has been issued to over 90 percent of the population as of February-end, Parliament was informed on March 19. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Sanjay Dhotre said the UIDAI does not maintain urban/rural bifurcation of the Aadhaar holders, and hence information in this regard is not available.

"As on 29 February 2020, Aadhaar has been issued to 90.1 percent of the population," Dhotre said.

The UIDAI also does not collect information about financial position of residents.

Close

"In accordance with provision contained in... Aadhaar Act 2016, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) does not collect information regarding financial status of the resident. Hence, such information is not available," he said.

related news

To another question on whether there are instances of states sharing Aadhaar data with private companies for identification of beneficiaries under various welfare schemes, Dhotre said, "No such instance has come to the notice of UIDAI."

"Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) data is fully secured/ encrypted at all times that is at rest, in transit and in storage. UIDAI has a well-designed, multi-layer robust security system in place and the same is being constantly upgraded to maintain highest level of data security and integrity," he said.

The architecture of Aadhaar ecosystem is geared to ensure security and privacy, which is an integral part of the system from the initial design to the final stage, he said.

"Comprehensive Information Security Policy and Procedures are in place which are reviewed and updated regularly, ensuring appropriate monitoring and control on movement of people, material and data in and out of UIDAI premises, particularly the data centres," he said.

Security audits are conducted on regular basis, he said, adding that security assurance of Aadhaar ecosystem has been strengthened with Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Act, 2019, which includes stringent penalties and punishment for offenders.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #Aadhar #Current Affairs #India #Rajya Sabha #Sanjay Dhotre #UIDAI

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.