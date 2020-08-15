172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|74th-independence-day-india-must-go-beyond-atmanirbhar-vocal-for-local-pm-modi-5706221.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

74th independence day | India must go beyond Atmanirbhar, Vocal for Local: PM Modi

India became a challenge to forces of expansionism with its freedom struggle, the prime minister said.

Moneycontrol News
PM Modi at 74th Independence Day celebrations
PM Modi at 74th Independence Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of a self-reliant or Atmanirbhar Bharat in his speech on the occassion of India's 74th Independence Day today.

"In midst of coronavirus pandemic, Indians resolve to become 'self-reliant'; this is not a word but mantra for all people. India became a challenge to forces of expansionism with its freedom struggle. It is necessary for us to prepare ourselves to make India self-reliant and India's share in world economy should increase for which we have to be self-reliant," the prime minister said.

"For how long India will export raw materials and import finished products; country has to become self-reliant. We have to go beyond reducing our imports," he added.

PM Modi added that in India's focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process.

Also Read: PM Modi highlights importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat in Independence Day speech

PM Modi also spoke about economic reforms taken up by his government. He is also highlighting reforms in the space and energy sectors. “The world is watching the reforms we are undertaking,” PM Modi says, adding that India has “broken all” foreign direct investment records.
First Published on Aug 15, 2020 08:47 am

