App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2020 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

57% respondents say will not visit religious places once they are opened from June 8: Survey

The Centre had on May 30 said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country's worst-hit areas.

PTI

More than 50 percent of respondents said they will not visit religious places once they are opened from June 8 to prevent themselves from getting infected by COVID-19, a recent survey said.

The Centre had on May 30 said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in the country from June 8 under which the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places, even as strict restrictions will remain in place till June 30 in the country's worst-hit areas.

The survey, conducted by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, looked at people's willingness to visit various public spaces when they are opened post relaxations. It received 32,000 responses on four questions.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

related news

“A total of 8,681 people replied to a question if they would be visiting places of worship once they are opened to which 57 percent said they will desist from visiting such places for the next 30 days as these venues do not offer much scope of social distancing and thus, they may end up contracting the infection.

“While 32 percent said they will be going to these places, 11 percent were unsure about the same,” the survey said.

A total of 8, 616 people responded to a question if they will be visiting hotels to which 10 percent said they would go to such places in the next 30 days, while 81 percent said they will not be visiting any hotel for at least a month, it said. Hospitality sector has been hit the most due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the world.

“Around 74 percent of 8,459 respondents said they will not be visiting their favorite restaurant in the city for the next one month even if they were open due to the fear of contracting the infection.

“On being asked if they would be visiting malls when they are reopened for public, 70 percent of 8,354 respondents replied in the negative, while 21 percent said they would give it a try. 9 percent were unsure about it,” the survey said. As per the new guidelines issued by the Union health ministry, gaming arcades, play areas and cinema halls in malls will stay closed.

“Looking at the coronavirus scare, people are sceptical of visiting malls so that they could keep themselves and their family safe. More and more people are choosing to get things delivered to their homes instead of going out so that their exposure to the infection could be reduced,” Akshay Gupta, General Manager, LocalCircles said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 6, 2020 08:38 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #temples

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Indian courts adopting technology in forward-thinking manner: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Indian courts adopting technology in forward-thinking manner: NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Coronavirus pandemic | CBSE to come up with 'reduced', rationalised syllabus in a month's time

Coronavirus pandemic | CBSE to come up with 'reduced', rationalised syllabus in a month's time

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra sees 2,739 new COVID-19 cases; death toll nears 3,000

Coronavirus pandemic | Maharashtra sees 2,739 new COVID-19 cases; death toll nears 3,000

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.