Coronavirus India News LIVE | Delhi sees COVID-19 recovery rate fall below 40 percent; death toll in the city at 708

Europe could have its free travel zone up and running again by the end of this month, but travellers from further afield will not be allowed in before July, a European Union commissioner said Friday after talks among the bloc's interior ministers.

Panicked by Italy's coronavirus outbreak in February, countries in the 26-nation Schengen travel zone where people and goods move freely without border checks imposed border restrictions without consulting their neighbours to try to keep the disease out. The moves caused massive border traffic jams and blocked medical equipment.

Free movement is a jewel in Europe's crown that helps its businesses flourish and many European officials feared that the very future of the Schengen area was under threat from coronavirus travel restrictions.