Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 06, 2020 08:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE | Delhi sees COVID-19 recovery rate fall below 40 percent; death toll in the city at 708
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to XX
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 74th day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 226,770. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 6,348. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. A number of activities will be allowed to resume in a phased manner over this month as part of 'Unlock 1'.Globally, there have been over 67.3 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.94 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries.
Read More
Read Less
Top
Europe could have its free travel zone up and running again by the end of this month, but travellers from further afield will not be allowed in before July, a European Union commissioner said Friday after talks among the bloc's interior ministers.
Panicked by Italy's coronavirus outbreak in February, countries in the 26-nation Schengen travel zone where people and goods move freely without border checks imposed border restrictions without consulting their neighbours to try to keep the disease out. The moves caused massive border traffic jams and blocked medical equipment.
Free movement is a jewel in Europe's crown that helps its businesses flourish and many European officials feared that the very future of the Schengen area was under threat from coronavirus travel restrictions.
According to a real-time tally maintained by John Hopkins University, the US saw 922 deaths in the past 24 hours alone bringing up the death toll to a total of 1,09,042. The total number of cases in the US now sits at 1.89 million.
Amid surge in coronavirus cases, recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the national capital has gradually fallen in the last 11 days, dipping to 39.16 percent as reported on Friday, according to official figures.
This is the second time in the last two weeks that the recovery rate has fallen to below 40 per cent. On June 4, the recovery rate reported was 39.58 percent.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for the latest developments from India and around the world.