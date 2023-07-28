World Hepatitis Day 2023 | Hepatitis B vs Hepatitis C: Which is worse?

World Hepatitis Day 2023: According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 296 million individuals are living with chronic Hepatitis B worldwide, and it is a leading cause of cirrhosis and liver cancer (Image: Canva)

On this World Hepatitis Day 2023, the theme ‘One Life, One Liver’ accurately highlights the importance of the healthy liver for a healthy life, along with the need to spread awareness about deadly Hepatitis infections.

Hepatitis is the condition where the liver suffers inflammation, causing mild to severe health issues depending on their type. Speaking of types, there are five forms of this infection — Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Hepatitis D and Hepatitis E. While all of them are contracted differently, some types can be more dangerous than the others.

According to the data released by the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 354 million people worldwide are living with hepatitis B or C, and for most, testing and treatment remain beyond reach. Both Hepatitis B and C are the most dangerous types and can cause chronic illness, permanent damage to the liver, and even death.

Hepatitis B, caused by the Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), is a highly-contagious infection that primarily targets the liver. It spreads through exposure to bodily fluids like infected blood, saliva, vaginal discharge, and semen, or from mother to child during childbirth. One of the main concerns with Hepatitis B is that it can lead to chronic infection, resulting in severe liver complications. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 296 million individuals are living with chronic Hepatitis B worldwide, and it is a leading cause of cirrhosis and liver cancer.

Hepatitis C, on the other hand, is caused by the Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) and is mainly transmitted via blood transfusion. This could occur through reuse of inadequate sterilisation of medical equipment through syringes and needles, through sexual practices that lead to exposure to blood, or from mother to child during childbirth. Hepatitis C, similar to Hepatitis B, can lead to chronic liver disease and, if left untreated, may result in cirrhosis and liver cancer. According to the CDC, approximately 58 million people have chronic Hepatitis C globally.

Hepatitis B vs Hepatitis C

Comparing the two, it is essential to understand that while both Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C can lead to chronic infections and severe liver damage, Hepatitis C has a higher likelihood of becoming chronic. About 75-85 percent of individuals infected with Hepatitis C may develop chronic Hepatitis C, while for Hepatitis B, the risk of chronic infection is higher in infants and young children. Also, for Hepatitis C, there is currently no vaccine available, so prevention primarily relies on avoiding exposure to infected blood and taking precautions such as using sterile needles and practicing safe sex.

But despite having a vaccine, Hepatitis B infection is more common worldwide as compared to Hepatitis C. Hepatitis B virus is approximately 5-10 times more infectious than Hepatitis C.

The chance of coinfection

To make things worse, there is also a possibility of getting infected with Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C at the same time! In such conditions, Hepatitis C may become more dominant, reducing type B levels in the bloodstream to decrease to undetectable levels.

Common symptoms

When it comes to symptoms, both Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C can be asymptomatic in their initial stages. However, some common symptoms may include fatigue, jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and nausea. It is important to note that the absence of symptoms does not indicate the absence of infection, and individuals can still be carriers and spread the viruses to others.

Tips for prevention

Prevention is the key to combating these potentially dangerous infections. Vaccination is available for Hepatitis B and is highly effective in preventing new infections. The WHO recommends that all infants receive the Hepatitis B vaccine as part of routine immunization. Additionally, individuals who are at higher risk, such as healthcare workers, people with multiple sexual partners, and those who inject drugs, should also get vaccinated.

Other than that, it is important to take prevention measures in daily life like using a physical contraceptive during sexual intercourse, sterilisation of medication equipment, disposal of syringes and needles after one use, and blood donation and transfusion only through registered blood banks by certified medical professionals.