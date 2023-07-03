Stick to these 5 healthy habits in your 30s to stay young forever

Regular exercise helps maintain muscle mass, boost metabolism, and keep those pesky extra kilos at bay

There’s a reason they are saying the fabulous 30s are the new 20s! For this is the decade where you are wiser, bolder, and ready to take up any challenges while your body is still young. But these are also the years when you need to start prioritising your health and fitness before the ageing hits.

Maintaining a youthful spirit and body can be a breeze with the right fitness habits. While it may seem a daunting task as you’re already juggling between work and home, a few simple (healthier) tweaks in your lifestyle can work wonders. Let's dive into the top five fitness habits you need to embrace in your 30s to stay forever young!

1. Hit the gym to build strength and stamina

In your 30s, strength training is your secret weapon against ageing. Regular exercise helps maintain muscle mass, boost metabolism, and keep those pesky extra pounds at bay. Engage in a combination of cardio exercises like running, cycling, or dancing, and strength training to build lean muscle. Don't forget to crank up the music and have fun while working out — it's a great stress reliever too!

2. Never skip your daily skincare regimen

Skincare is not just for the 'gram — it is an essential part of your self-care routine in your 30s. Protecting your skin from the harsh effects of ageing and various environmental factors is essential. Establish a simple yet effective skincare routine that includes cleansing, toning, moisturising, and applying sunscreen. Don't forget to exfoliate regularly to remove dead skin cells, and use serums to brighten your skin. Treat yourself to a face mask session once a week and a relaxing facial for that extra boost of glow and hydration!

3. Prioritise rest and restoration with proper sleep

Ah, the magic of a good night's sleep! In your 30s, prioritising quality sleep becomes more crucial than ever. A consistent sleep schedule helps your body and mind recover, repairs tissues, and regulates hormones. Aim for seven to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep every night. Create a cosy sleep environment, establish a relaxing bedtime routine, and limit screen time before bed. You'll wake up feeling refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready to seize the day!

4. Stay hydrated for a lasting glow

Water is the elixir of life, and it is extremely crucial to stay hydrated for any age group. But it’s never too late to start taking your water intake seriously in your 30s. Drinking an adequate amount of water daily not only keeps your body functioning optimally but also promotes healthy, glowing skin. Make it a habit to drink at least eight glasses of water each day. Pro tip: Make it detoxifying by adding a slice of lemon or some fresh fruits for a refreshing twist!

5. Keep your brain sharp with mental exercises

Staying young isn't just about physical fitness, it is also about keeping your mind sharp and healthy. Engaging in mental exercises and activities stimulates your brain, improves memory, and enhances cognitive abilities. Challenge yourself with puzzles, crosswords, or brain-training apps. Try learning a new language, a musical instrument or any other engaging hobby — it's never too late to expand your horizons and keep your mind young and vibrant!