Monsoon fungal woes? Here's how to save yourself from fungal infections during rainy season

Beyond providing the much-needed relief from heat, rains bring along more - they also usher in fungal infections! The monsoon season's high humidity provides the perfect breeding ground for microorganisms, leading to an increase in fungal infections. These minuscule bioaerosols float in the air during rains, posing a health risk if inhaled without proper preventive measures.

While common fungal infections are already a concern, the list of newer and more troublesome strains is continually growing, and what's even more worrisome is their resistance to conventional treatments. Infections like Candida auris, Aspergillus fumigatus, and dermatophytes have shown resistance to standard drugs. Moreover, sporotrichosis, a fungal disease transmitted from animals to humans, adds to the complexities. Despite the significant global toll of fungal infections, claiming about two million lives annually, they have been sadly neglected in both public health and research efforts.

Here are some common infections you are exposed to during rainy season, and the preventive measures to avoid them:

The eyes: Waterborne pathogens or contaminated contact lenses can cause eye infections such as fungal keratitis. Redness, pain, blurred vision, and sensitivity to light are common symptoms of this condition. Avoid contact with contaminated water and practice proper contact lens hygiene. Besides, keep your hands clean and avoid touching your eyes to minimise the risk of infection. Remember that any type of changes in vision and discomfort in the eye calls for immediate medical attention.

The genital areas: Increased moisture and humidity can give rise to fungal infections in the genital areas during the monsoon season. Beware of conditions like jock itch and vaginal yeast infections. Symptoms of these infections could include itching, redness, discomfort, and abnormal discharge. Wear loose, breathable clothes and maintain good hygiene to avoid the infection. It is advisable to avoid wearing tight, wet clothing and changing out of wet swimsuits sooner. Also, practice safe sex and maintaining a healthy lifestyle to stay safe.

The skin: Damp and humid conditions can cause skin infections like athlete's foot, ringworm, and tinea versicolor. The symptoms of these infections include itching, redness, scaling, and sometimes blistering or discolouration of the skin. Follow proper hygiene, keep the skin dry, and refrain from sharing personal items. While over-the-counter antifungal creams can be used for mild cases, it is crucial to visit a doctor for severe infections.

The scalp and nails: The downpour can play host to uninvited fungal infections on the scalp. One such infection is tinea capitis that can lead to itchy, flaky patches and hair loss. Beware of nail fungal infections like onychomycosis, which cause thickened, discoloured, and brittle nails. Make sure you avoid sharing personal items like combs and nail clippers with others. Keep your hair and nails clean and dry, and wear appropriate footwear, suitable for monsoon. However, if you still catch these infections, visit a doctor. They may prescribe antifungal medications to treat scalp and nail fungal infections.