How to make ginger tea healthier: Unlock the benefits of the go-to beverage in every home remedy

The world is divided into kinds of people: those who call coffee their best friend, and those who swear by tea. If you belong to the latter fold, then indulging in the richness of "adrak ki chai," or ginger tea, likely resonates with you. But have you ever considered that within the soothing embrace of each cup of this tea, an array of health benefits remains waiting to be unlocked?

Traditional and modern significance of ginger

Ginger tea requires no formal introduction. This aromatic wonder holds an integral place within Indian households for centuries, serving not just as a ‘go-to’ beverage, but also as a cherished traditional remedy. Scientifically known as Zingiber officinale Roscoe, ginger, as multiple studies suggest, possesses the potential to deal with nausea and indigestion. Also, the antioxidants and nutrients present in ginger can shield you against arthritis, swelling, and various infections. That's not all. Ginger could also play a part in lowering the risk of diabetes, cancer, and other serious health issues.

Says Gayatri Chona, a nutritionist, wellness coach, and Co-founder of PHAB, "Ginger, as a herb, offers numerous health benefits. It serves as a quick remedy for nausea and digestive issues. Moreover, it can aid in reducing inflammation and address certain infections."

One of the most popular methods of enjoying ginger, Chona says, is by adding it to tea. "This involves gently boiling ginger with tea leaves, milk, water, and fragrant spices like cardamom and cinnamon," she says.

Whether you sip a warm cup of ginger tea or add it to your meals, here are some of the ways ginger can benefit your health:

Aids in digestion: Ginger tea has been studied for its potential to improve digestion and ease indigestion. Numerous studies have shown this herb to be effective and safe in treating morning sickness in pregnant women as well as nausea caused by chemotherapy. Additionally, ginger supplementation has been found to remove symptoms of indigestion such as bloating and discomfort.

Reduces inflammation: Ginger tea has the potential to assist in maintaining a healthy balance of microorganisms in the body. The anti-inflammatory compounds, such as gingerol, present in ginger can help decrease pain and inflammation in conditions like osteoarthritis. Ginger extract reduces pain and improves joint function in those with knee osteoarthritis. Research indicates that consuming 2 gm of ginger might help reduce inflammation and provide pain relief for Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness (DOMS). A cup of ginger tea post a strenuous exercise can significantly reduced muscle pain

Supports the immune system: The antioxidants in ginger, particularly its phenolic compounds, have immune-boosting effects. Ginger potentially enhances immune responses and reduces oxidative stress, which can strengthen the body's defense against infections.

Relieves stress and headaches: Sipping a warm cup of ginger tea can combat mild headaches. Moreover, ginger tea is known to have a calming effect on the body and can also contribute to stress reduction. Ginger extract has anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) effects that can promote relaxation and stress relief.

Assists with weight issues: If you're finding it challenging to manage your weight gain, ginger could offer a helping hand. Ginger provides advantages such as curbing cravings and boosting thermogenesis, which involves the body producing heat. This can contribute to weight loss efforts and tackling obesity. Don’t forget to combine it with a healthy diet and regular exercise.

However, like everything else, moderation is the key when it is comes to drinking ginger tea, especially if you have certain medical conditions or are taking medications. Always consult a doctor before making significant changes to your diet or wellness routine.