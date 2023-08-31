How to lose weight: These 6 nighttime habits will speed up your weight loss journey

How to lose weight: Aim for 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep per night. Create a conducive sleep environment by keeping your bedroom dark, quiet, and at a comfortable temperature (Image: Canva)

While trying to lose weight, we tend to try everything under the sun during the day — from following strict diet plans to never missing our workout sessions. But did you know, it is crucial to optimise every part of your day, including the hours before you hit the bed, in order to make sure your weight loss journey stays on the right track? Believe it or not, your bedtime routine can significantly impact your weight loss progress.

Here’s a list of 6 effective nighttime habits that can speed up your weight loss journey and help you achieve your fitness goals faster.

1. Prioritise quality sleep:

Adequate, high-quality sleep is one of the cornerstones of successful weight loss. During sleep, your body repairs and rejuvenates itself. It is also when the regulation of hormones, including those that control appetite and metabolism, takes place. Aim for 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep per night. Create a conducive sleep environment by keeping your bedroom dark, quiet, and at a comfortable temperature.

2. Stay hydrated:

Staying hydrated is essential for weight loss, and this includes nighttime hours. However, focus on sipping water rather than chugging large amounts close to bedtime to avoid disrupting your sleep with frequent trips to the bathroom. Proper hydration aids in digestion, helps control cravings, and supports your body's natural detoxification processes.

3. Be mindful of nighttime snacking:

Late-night snacking can be a stumbling block in your weight loss journey. Have a small, timely dinner. If you still find yourself craving a snack, opt for a small, balanced option like a piece of fruit, a handful of nuts, or a low-fat yoghurt. Avoid sugary and high-calorie snacks that can derail your progress. Practice mindful eating to truly savour and appreciate each bite.

4. Limit screen time:

The blue light emitted by screens (phones, tablets, computers, or TVs) can interfere with your body's production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep. Reduced melatonin levels can disrupt your sleep patterns. Limit screen time at least an hour before bed to allow your body to wind down naturally. Engage in relaxing activities like reading a book or taking a warm bath instead.

5. Have herbal tea for relaxation:

Incorporating herbal teas like chamomile, peppermint, or valerian root into your evening routine can have a calming effect, promoting relaxation and better sleep quality. These teas can also help reduce stress and cortisol levels, which can contribute to weight gain. Pair your tea with some light stretches, journaling, or deep breathing exercises to enhance relaxation.

6. Plan ahead for the next morning:

Setting the tone for a healthy morning can begin the night before. Prep for a nutritious breakfast and have your workout clothes ready. Starting your day with a wholesome meal and being prepared for exercise or even work can set a positive tone and make it easier to stick to your weight loss goals throughout the day.