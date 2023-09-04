Healthy carbohydrates: How adding carbs to your diet can make it healthier for you

Types of carbohydrates: Carbs also contribute to cellular structures and can be found in a wide range of foods in two different forms. Simple carbohydrates are found in foods like fruits, milk, and sugar (Image: Canva)

Often assumed to be the villain in diet plans, carbohydrates are actually quite essential for overall well-being and play a crucial role in our daily lives. These macronutrients serve as one of the body's primary sources of energy. When consumed, they are broken down into glucose, which fuels our cells, tissues, and organs. This energy is especially vital for maintaining physical activity and mental alertness throughout the day. Additionally, carbohydrates are a significant source of fibre, which aids in digestion and supports a healthy gut microbiome.

Types of carbohydrates

Carbs also contribute to cellular structures and can be found in a wide range of foods in two different forms. Simple carbohydrates are found in foods like fruits, milk, and sugar. They provide a quick source of energy due to their straightforward structure, but they can lead to rapid spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels if consumed in excess. Complex carbohydrates, on the other hand, are found in foods like whole grains, vegetables, and legumes, offering a sustained release of energy. They contain fibres, vitamins, and minerals, making them a healthier choice.

Why does your body need carbohydrates?

Carbohydrates are your body's preferred energy source. Athletes, in particular, rely on carbohydrates to perform at their best. Glucose from carbohydrates is essential for brain function. A carb-rich breakfast, for example, can help improve focus and cognitive performance throughout the day. Fibre-rich carbohydrates, such as whole grains and vegetables, also support healthy digestion and prevent constipation. Additionally, carbs can also influence mood by increasing serotonin production. Including complex carbs in your diet may help stabilise your mood and gradually reduce feelings of anxiety or depression.

How to incorporate carbohydrates into your diet

1. Choose whole grains: Opt for whole grain varieties of bread, pasta, rice, and cereal. These options are rich in fibre and nutrients compared to their refined counterparts.

2. Load up on vegetables: Make vegetables the star of your meals. They are not only a source of carbohydrates but also provide essential vitamins and minerals.

3. Fruits in moderation: While fruits are healthy, they contain simple sugars. Enjoy them in moderation and balance them with other carb sources.

4. Legumes and beans: Incorporate beans, lentils, and chickpeas into your meals. They are not only rich in carbohydrates but also packed with protein and fibre.

5. Pre-Workout carbs: If you're physically active, consume carbohydrates before your workouts to fuel your performance and aid in recovery.

6. Watch portion sizes: Be mindful of portion sizes, especially if you're trying to manage your weight. It's easy to overindulge in carbohydrate-rich foods.

7. Balanced meals: Create balanced meals that include carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats. This combination helps regulate blood sugar levels and keeps you satisfied.