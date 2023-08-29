English
    A sneak peak at diet of sportspersons across the globe

    After Neeraj Chopra revealed his diet high in proteins, we take a look at the daily diet of five top sportspersons across the world

    Moneycontrol News
    August 29, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST
    Javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra, who brought home India’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Championships, has recently revealed his diet which is high in fruits and protein. While the athlete from Haryana ensures that his food helps him maintain a body fat percentage of around 10 percent, we take a look at the diet of five top sportspersons across the world.

    Cristiano Ronaldo

    Portuguese football superstar, who currently plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, takes his food seriously. According to Goal, the Portugal international has a personal dietician who has worked with him ever since his Real Madrid days. His diet is as follows:

    Breakfast: Cheese, ham, low-fat yoghurt alongside plenty of fruit

    Lunch: chicken or a filet of fish and salad

    Dinner: Portuguese dish Bacalhau à Brás or a steak with a side salad

    LeBron James

    LeBron James is regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history. According to the Manofmany website report, in essence, James’ diet is every bit as epic as the man himself.

    Breakfast: Egg sandwich with 100 percent whole-grain muffin, avocado and salsa with a smoothie

    Lunch: Spinach salad with veggies, grilled chicken and side of fresh fruit

    Dinner: Baked or grilled salmon with crushed pistachio topping, steamed vegetables and quinoa


    Rafale Nadal
    Known for his impressive athleticism and long successful career as a professional tennis player, Nadal is known to keep his diet simple and wholesome.

    ·         Breakfast: Cereals and fruits

    ·         Lunch: Pasta, vegetables and fish

    ·         Dinner: Salad and seafood


      Tiger Woods

    For this golf legend, fitness is not only about sweating out in the gym, it also requires a great nutritious diet

    Breakfast: Egg-white omelette packed with veggies

    Lunch: Sushi or grilled chicken with veggies

    Dinner: Shrimp, steak fajitas, veggies, crab cakes and sushi

    Saina Nehwal

    This ace shuttler feels that breakfast is the most important meal and she makes it a point to have it on time, according to Olympics.com. Her diet is as follows:

    Breakfast: A glass of milk, a couple of egg whites and brown bread

    Lunch and dinner: Boiled/steamed food and salads

