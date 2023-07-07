Cuddle your pet for these 5 ‘pawsome’ health benefits

Health benefits of cuddling your pets: Research suggests that petting and snuggling your furry friend can help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease (Image: Canva)

Pet parents are well aware of the limitless joy their fur babies bring them during those warm, fuzzy snuggle sessions. But did you know that cuddling with your pet has some fantastic health benefits too? From reducing stress and boosting immunity to lifting your mood, the advantages are undeniable. Here are five science-backed reasons why you must find some quality cuddle time with your pet every day.

It can be a great stress-buster

Feeling stressed out due to unimaginable workload or social obligations? Your pet's magical hug can work wonders! When you cuddle your furry companion, your body releases oxytocin, a hormone that helps reduce stress and promotes relaxation. It lowers the rate of cortisol, the stress hormone that can lead to weight gain, reduced immune function, and an array of other problems. So, whether you had a ‘ruff’ day at work or just need a pick-me-up, let snuggles with your pet help melt away the stress.

It boosts your immunity

Next time your pooch comes into your room offering wet kisses or your cat sits on your lap seeking attention, do not just brush them off. For those fluffy cuddles can also give your immune system a healthy boost. Studies have shown that having a pet around can help increase your resistance to allergies and even lower the risk of developing asthma. By cuddling with your pet, you expose yourself to their harmless bacteria and microorganisms, which help strengthen your immune system over time.

It ensures cardiovascular well-being

Cuddling your pet can be good for your heart, quite literally! Research suggests that petting and snuggling your furry friend can help lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. Plus, the mere presence of a pet has been linked to lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels. So, not only are they stealing your heart with their cuteness, but they are also keeping it healthy!

It uplifts your mood

Ever noticed how your worries seem to fade away when you cuddle your pet? That's because petting and snuggling with them releases feel-good chemicals in your brain, such as serotonin and dopamine. These natural mood boosters can help alleviate feelings of anxiety, depression, and loneliness. Your furry friend becomes your personal happiness coach, always ready to shower you with unconditional love!

It can help you sleep better

If you are having trouble catching some quality snooze time, try snuggling your pet to sleep. Inhibiting the cortisol production, it helps you calm down and reduces the symptoms of insomnia. Sleeping with your dog, and the chemicals that accompany the experience, promote theta brainwaves that make drifting off to a sound sleep easier and faster.