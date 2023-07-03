Confused about root touch-ups and hair colouring? Follow these expert-approved tips and tricks

Applying colour over a layer of dry shampoo, hairsprays, dirt, or dandruff can reduce the effectiveness of the colour, say hair experts (Image: Canva)

You know that awkward moment when you show up at the salon with greasy hair, hoping it will make your colour last longer, only to have your stylist give you a look of disgust and shampoo it right away? Turns out, that old myth about dirty hair holding colour better is a bunch of baloney. In fact, having clean hair can actually help your colour look more vibrant and even. So, before you head to your next appointment for getting a hair colour or root touch-up, do yourself and your stylist a favour and wash your hair. And while you're at it, why not have some fun and try a new colour?

Don't worry, we've got some tips on how to choose the best one for you.

According to renowned hair expert Javed Habib, it's best to wash your hair right before applying hair colour. He also recommends going to a salon for any root touch-up or hair makeover. Why? Because in the past, hair dyes had nasty chemicals that could cause irritation and damage the scalp, and the natural oils on the scalp helped protect it. But now, you have access to many hair colouring products that are much gentler and contain conditioning ingredients. These products, including temporary root cover-ups and dry shampoos, also help extend the time between washes.

Wash It right: Habib suggests it is crucial to begin with clean hair before applying colour because of the many products we use. "Applying colour over a layer of dry shampoo, hairsprays, dirt, or dandruff can reduce the effectiveness of the colour. Therefore, it is recommended to wash your hair before colouring," he advises. Additionally, he emphasizes the importance of applying oil, preferably mustard oil, and massaging the scalp before shampooing and washing the hair.

Patch Test: For first timers, this is perhaps the most important step which many skip. "A patch test, before opting for colouring your hair, is necessary as it helps in identifying any allergic reactions or skin sensitivity to the hair colour product," Habib says.

What’s your colour: Choosing the right hair colour can also be tricky. While you may want to go for the trendiest colour, it's important to consider your skin type. Habib suggests going for a hair colour or root touch-up shade that matches your natural hair colour most closely. "As a simple guide, you can even compare the colour shade to your eyebrows," he adds.

Time matters: Lastly, timing is significant during a root touch-up. Habib recommends not exceeding a time limit of 30 minutes. "It's always important to follow the recommended instructions and set a timer accordingly. Leaving the colour on for too long doesn't make it last longer. The colour stops working after a certain time, and leaving it on for too long can damage your hair."