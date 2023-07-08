6 ways to beat high cholesterol in your 30s and 40s

Data show that a large percentage of people participating in running events from 10K and half-marathon to marathon across India are aged 30-50. (Photo by Andrea Piacquadio via Pexels)

There is a growing number of people turning to exercise in India, and the trend is particularly catching on among those in their 30s and 40s. Data from some of India’s most popular road-running events such as the Tata Mumbai Marathon, Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon and TCS World 10k Bengaluru, back this up. “The majority of the runners who participate in our races across all distances are aged between 30 and 50 years. Thousands of new runners from this age range sign up for our races every year,” said a spokesperson for Procam International, the promoters of these running events.

There are several reasons for this. There is a lot more awareness around the importance of exercise for health and longevity, of course. But there's also FOMO, as people don’t want miss out on what their buddies are doing.

By the time people enter their 30s and 40s, worrying signs like weight gain, high blood pressure, and cholesterol start appearing. While excessive weight gain is linked with multiple diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, mobility issues and joint pain, cholesterol also is a significant health risk for people aged 30 and above, say doctors.

Generally, cholesterol-related problems tend to be more prevalent in middle-aged and older adults, said Dr Manish Hinduja, consultant for adult cardiac surgery and cardiovascular and thoracic surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. In India, these problems start occurring much before the age at which people develop these problems in the western countries, noted Dr Manish Bansal, senior director for clinical and preventive cardiology at Medanta Hospital’s Heart Institute in Gurugram. “Almost 50 percent of all heart attacks in India, nowadays, occur below the age of 50 years. Thus, 30-35 years is the age at which one must become very careful about heart health, including monitoring cholesterol, although sooner would be even better,” Dr Bansal added.

Cholesterol is a fat-like substance produced in our liver. Every cell of the body needs cholesterol to perform vital functions. Cholesterol helps to make hormones, vitamin D, and other substances that help us digest foods, for instance. Our body makes all the cholesterol it needs. Cholesterol itself is not harmful but the problem arises when there's too much low-density lipoprotein or bad cholesterol in the blood (HDL or high-density lipoprotein helps remove cholesterol from the arteries and return it to the liver and is therefore considered good). High LDL leads to the formation of plaques, which get deposited in the walls of the blood vessels, adds Hinduja. High levels of "bad" cholesterol can contribute to various health risks like atherosclerosis (cholesterol deposits lead to narrowing and hardening of arteries, restricting blood flow to vital organs), which in turn is a risk factor for heart disease, hypertension, stroke, and peripheral artery disease, among others.

What is commonly referred to as a cholesterol problem is actually high levels of LDL in the blood stream and it can be caused by genetic factors, a sedentary lifestyle, poor food habits or a combination of these. “So, including exercises or physical activities in any form can not only help in combating cholesterol but can also help in keeping cholesterol levels in check. A well-balanced diet also plays an important role in tackling the cholesterol problem,” said Gathaman Ramesh, a Cult.fit fitness expert.

Bansal and Hinduja agree that a healthy lifestyle plays a vital role. “A healthy lifestyle helps in lowering LDL levels and increasing HDL levels. Regular exercise and eating foods rich in complex carbohydrates and monounsaturated fats are quite helpful. We should consume more whole grains, fruits, vegetables and nuts. Flax seeds are also considered good. Sweets and refined carbohydrates should be completely avoided. It is also advisable to minimize the intake of saturated fats but there is no need to completely eliminate them from your diet,” said Bansal.

Both strength-training and cardio workouts play an important role in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels, pointed out Ramesh. “Strength-training helps in improving the body composition and metabolism, which plays a key role in improving cholesterol levels. Cardiovascular training is important to ensure proper working of the heart and also aids in improving overall caloric expenditure, which also helps reduce overall body fat percentage,” added Ramesh.

Aerobic exercises such as brisk walking, jogging, cycling, swimming, and aerobics lead to weight loss, increase HDL (good) cholesterol and reduce LDL (bad) cholesterol, said Hinduja. “While strength training may not directly impact cholesterol levels as significantly as aerobic exercise, it increases muscle mass, improves insulin sensitivity, and enhances cardiovascular and bone health. Ideally, a well-rounded exercise routine should include both cardio and strength training components,” he added.

Bansal recommended two-third of cardio exercises and one-third of strength-training for overall heart health. According to Ramesh, the best way forward is to start out slow and then stick to strength-training sessions of 30-45 minutes twice or thrice a week and three days of 30-minute low intensity cardio sessions.

6 steps to beat Cholesterol

Dr Manish Hinduja lays down how you can win the fight against cholesterol by following these six steps:

1. Adopt a heart-healthy diet: Focus on a diet that is low in saturated and trans fats. Reduce intake of processed foods, fried foods, red meat, full-fat dairy products, and foods high in cholesterol. Instead, opt for a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins (like poultry and fish), and healthy fats (such as olive oil, avocados, and nuts). Incorporate foods high in soluble fibre, like oats, legumes, and fruits, as they can help lower LDL cholesterol levels.

2. Increase physical activity: Regular exercise can help raise your HDL (good) cholesterol, while simultaneously lowering LDL cholesterol. Engage in cardio/aerobic exercises like brisk walking, jogging, cycling, swimming, or any activity that gets your heart rate up. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week.

3. Maintain a healthy weight: Losing excess weight, particularly abdominal fat, can have a positive impact on your cholesterol levels.

4. Avoid tobacco and limit alcohol consumption: Smoking damages blood vessels and lowers HDL cholesterol levels, making it harder for your body to remove LDL cholesterol. Excessive alcohol intake can raise cholesterol levels and contribute to other health problems. Quit smoking and if you drink alcohol, do so in moderation.

5. Manage stress: Chronic stress could affect cholesterol levels indirectly. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as practicing relaxation techniques like deep breathing, meditation and yoga, by engaging in hobbies, spending time with loved ones, or seeking professional help if needed.

6. Regularly monitor cholesterol levels: It's important to have your cholesterol levels checked regularly, especially if you have a family history of high cholesterol or other risk factors. This will help you track your progress and make any necessary adjustments to your lifestyle.