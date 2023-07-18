5 early symptoms of cardiac arrest: Heart sends many signals before failure

Heart disease is the number one cause of mortality and a silent epidemic among Indians

Cardiac arrest is a life-threatening condition that occurs when the heart suddenly stops functioning. It is different from a heart attack, although they are often used interchangeably. A heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart is blocked, causing damage to the heart muscle. On the other hand, cardiac arrest is a sudden loss of heart function, leading to an immediate loss of consciousness and cessation of normal breathing.

Also read | ECG, TMT, blood tests for BP, diabetes, cholesterol: Check your heart health with these tests

As per a report by the Indian Heart Association (IHA), when heart disease strikes Indians, it tends to do so at an earlier age (almost 33 percent earlier) than other demographics, that too often without prior warning. Furthermore, heart disease is the number one cause of mortality and a silent epidemic among Indians.

It is crucial to note that the incidences of sudden cardiac arrest among young adults is rising due to sedentary lifestyles, diabetes, increasing consumption of alcohol, smoking, and hypertension. Recognising the early signs of cardiac arrest can result in timely intervention and potentially save lives.

Also read: Beware of these 5 complications linked to high blood pressure

Let’s explore some of the early warning signals that the heart may send before a cardiac failure occurs:

1. Fatigue

One of the early signs of cardiac arrest is persistent fatigue that is disproportionate to physical exertion or daily activities. Individuals may experience extreme tiredness even after adequate rest, which can be a warning signal from the heart. This fatigue is often different from normal tiredness and may persist for several days or weeks.

2. Shortness of breath:

Another early indicator of potential cardiac arrest is unexplained breathlessness or shortness of breath, even during periods of rest or minimal exertion. Individuals may find it challenging to catch their breath or feel a sense of suffocation. This symptom should not be ignored, especially if it occurs suddenly or becomes progressively worse over time.

Also read | How to protect your heart: Atherosclerosis, the silent threat to your heart and blood vessels

3. Chest discomfort:

Uncomfortable sensations, such as pressure, tightness, or pain in the chest, can be a sign of an impending cardiac event. If constant chest pains occur even when you are not engaged in undertaking any strenuous physical tasks, it is best to get an ECG done and diagnose the issue that persists over a prolonged period.

4. Dizziness and lightheadedness:

Feeling dizzy or lightheaded, especially when combined with other symptoms, may indicate an underlying cardiac issue. Additionally, unexplained sweating paired with frequent fainting incidents is also a sign.

5. Rapid or irregular heartbeat:

Frequent fluttering or palpitations, skipped beats, or a racing heart can be major warning signs of an abnormal heart rhythm, which may lead to cardiac arrest.

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), as discussed, happens due to the abnormal disturbance of electrical signals in the heart causing arrhythmia, due to fast-paced irregular heartbeats after which the heart comes to a standstill, cutting off blood flow in the entire body. The entire process usually happens within about 4-6 minutes, during which it is important to give CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to help the patient in increasing his or her chances of survival but also ceasing the body from any severe damage that might occur. If you or someone around you experiences any of these early warning signs, it is crucial to take immediate actions — call for emergency medical services and perform CPR till the help arrives.