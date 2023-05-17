World Hypertension Day 2023: Beware of these 5 complications linked to high blood pressure 

Chronic stress can expose you to hypertension as it narrows blood vessels and increases lipid levels in the body (Image: Canva)

World Hypertension Day 2023: Tired of those endless office meetings, non-stop all-nighters, critical life decisions screaming for your attention, family commitments pulling you in all directions, even that gym membership you hardly used? Stop. You may be exposing yourself to hypertension (May 17 is World Hypertension Day), a leading cause of premature deaths worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Hypertension, characterised by a sustained increase in blood pressure above the normal range, is a far more insidious disease than previously believed. As our lives continue to accelerate at an alarming pace, propelled by hi-tech pushing us into sedentary routines, we neglect the very things our bodies require to stay healthy. Add stress to this toxic concoction, and we are on the brink of a potential disaster.

Chronic stress can expose you to hypertension as it narrows blood vessels and increases lipid levels in the body. Many resort to smoking and drinking alcohol, both of which are known to raise blood pressure. Additionally, a sedentary lifestyle, without any exercise and physical activity, can significantly elevate blood pressure levels.

Here are the reasons why hypertension demands immediate attention:

1. Congestive heart failure

Hypertensive heart disease can lead to left ventricular hypertrophy, which refers to an enlargement of the left ventricle. This puts more pressure on the heart to produce oxygen, which leads to ischemia, a decreased blood flow to heart tissue, eventually leading to heart failure.

2. Stroke

Hypertension is the most potent risk factor for stroke, the second leading cause of deaths worldwide. The likelihood of stroke is particularly high among individuals with elevated systolic blood pressure, especially those aged over 65. Early intervention and treatment can significantly reduce mortality rates.

3. Impaired cognition

Midlife hypertension has emerged as a factor for cognitive decline in later years. The deposition of a protein called beta-amyloid is often followed by dementia. Cognition can also be affected by the occlusion of large blood vessels in the brain's white matter. Gradually, individuals may experience difficulty comprehending information they would typically understand and face hindered reasoning capabilities, becoming a part of their daily struggles.

4. Encephalopathy

Encephalopathy encompasses brain diseases that impair brain function or alter its structure. Symptoms may include projectile vomiting, changes in mental status, and severe headaches. If left untreated, encephalopathy can lead to seizures, coma, and even death.

5. Benign Nephrosclerosis

This type of renal (kidney) disease is often observed during the benign phase of hypertension, and its severity is amplified when accompanied by diabetes mellitus. It involves the thickening of blood vessel walls, the shrinking of glomeruli responsible for blood filtration in the kidneys, and fibrosis. Symptoms may include headaches, palpitations, and dizziness.

How to prevent hypertension

Preventing such complications requires simple yet significant lifestyle changes that may initially seem daunting but will undoubtedly prove beneficial in the long run.

1. Quit smoking

It narrows blood vessels due to elevated levels of carbon monoxide and nicotine. Quitting can have positive effects on blood pressure.

2. Make dietary adjustments

3. Reduce salt intake

4. Practice meditation to manage stress

5. Exercise regularly and utilize that gym membership that you may have neglected

6. Increase fibre intake, reduce alcohol consumption