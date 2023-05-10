7 ways to prevent hypertension
By Moneycontrol News May 10, 2023
1. Eat more fruits and veggies
Eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables is essential for preventing hypertension as they are low in sodium and high in vital nutrients.
2. Avoid too much salty food
Try to stay under 2 grams of salt per day.
3. Sit less
As experts say, sitting is the new smoking, which can lead to various health issues. Use standing desks at work.
4. Exercise
WHO recommends at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity.
5. Don’t smoke or use tobacco
Smoking can lead to long-term hypertension and an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.
6. Limit alcohol consumption
WHO doesn’t recommend more than one drink daily for women and two for men.
7. Don’t miss or share medication
Take medicines as prescribed by your doctor if you have existing health conditions. Get regular health check-ups.