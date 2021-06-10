Liquor home delivery moves a step closer in Delhi; vendors can apply for licences from June 11

Representative image

The liquor vendors of Delhi willing to start home delivery service through orders received on mobile apps or online web portals can now apply for a license from Delhi government from June 11.

This after the Delhi government on June 10 notified the rules allowing provisions for home delivery of liquor. The amended rules approved by the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) will come into force from June 11, read the notification.

The vendors need an L-13 licence to start the home delivery in Delhi, as per the rules.

READ: Here is why Delhi residents have to wait to get liquor delivered at their doorsteps

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi has made a provision in its excise rules that paves way for home delivery of Indian and foreign brands of liquor in the national capital through mobile apps or online web portals.

The new amendments in the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021 that governs the trade of alcohol in the national capital were published in the gazette notification on May 31.

The June 10 notification, however, doesn’t mean that the residents can right away start ordering at their doorsteps as the facility can only be started once the L-13 licences are issued to the interested vendors.

Also, read: Explained | All you need to know about Delhi's new excise policy

There was a provision for home delivery of liquor before the latest amendments as well, but on orders received through e-mail and by fax. Since there were no takers for the facility, the government amended the rules and included the facility for orders received through mobile apps or online web portals.

The Supreme Court had in May 2020 observed that the states should consider home delivery of liquor after alcohol shops witnessed overcrowding as soon as restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic were relaxed. Also, liquor traders had, last week, requested the Arvind Kejriwal government to allow home delivery of alcohol amid COVID-19 restrictions.