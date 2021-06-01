Delhi govt allows home delivery of liquor for orders placed on app, website
Home delivery of liquor will be allowed only if the order was placed through a mobile app or an online web portal. No delivery will be made to hostels, offices and institutions.
A man carries liquor bottles after buying them at a wine shop during the extended nationwide lockdown in New Delhi, India on May 4, 2020 (File image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)
The Delhi government on June 1 permitted home delivery of Indian and foreign liquor for orders placed through a mobile application or via an online web portal.
Home delivery of liquor through mobile apps or websites will be allowed in the national capital territory (NCT) under the amended excise rules, The Indian Express reported.
According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification on June 1, holders of L-13 license will be allowed to deliver liquor at homes.
However, such deliveries at residences will be allowed only if the order was placed through a mobile app or an online web portal. No delivery shall be made to hostels, offices and institutions, according to the notification.
In May 2020, the Supreme Court had asked states to consider allowing home delivery of liquor after crowding was observed outside alcohol shops when lockdown restrictions were being eased.
Under the previous rules, alcohol home delivery was allowed in a way, but L-13 license holders could only do so for orders they received through email or fax.