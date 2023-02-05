English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsCricket

    What to expect at the first Women’s Premier League auction

    What Women's Premier League teams can learn from looking back at Indian Premier League auctions - starting from 2008.

    Abhishek Mukherjee
    February 05, 2023 / 09:15 PM IST
    Indian cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Capped players can set their base price at Rs 30 lakh or Rs 50 lakh. (Image source: BCCI via Twitter/ImHarmanpreet)

    Indian cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Capped players can set their base price at Rs 30 lakh or Rs 50 lakh. (Image source: BCCI via Twitter/ImHarmanpreet)

    It has taken its time, but the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is finally upon us. Between them, the five franchises spent a whopping Rs 4,699 crore, while the television and digital media rights were sold for Rs 951 crore.

    The WPL is now the second-richest franchise-based cricket league in the world across genders, after the Indian Premier League (IPL); and the third-richest franchise-based women’s league in the world across sports, after the WNBA and the Women’s Super League.

    Also read: WPL boost: Women's IPL will catapult Indian cricket to newer heights

    Yet, as of now, there is no clarity over when the auction will be held. If one believes the reports, the organisers are unable to find a hotel to host the event during the wedding season.