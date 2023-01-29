English
    WPL boost: Women's IPL will catapult Indian cricket to newer heights

    Viacom 18 has won the Women's Premier League media rights for five years starting 2023 at Rs 951 crore. BCCI secretary Jay Shah posits the WPL to be the second-highest valued league in cricket after Indian Premier League.

    Arun Janardhan
    January 29, 2023 / 12:35 PM IST
    Indian women's cricket team. (Photo: Twitter)

    On December 11, an estimated 47,000 people crammed into the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai for a T20 International. The number is remarkable only because it was the second T20I between the women’s teams of Australia and India and had bettered the number from the first T20I — an approximate 25,000 at the same venue.

    The crowd got their money’s worth. The match was tied after India chased down Australia’s 187-run target before a one-over eliminator decided the match in India’s favour. The visitors won the series 4-1 though.

    “The fact that we play in front of only, maybe, 5,000 people in WBBL (Women’s Big Bash League); to come out and play in front of a crowd with 47,000 was unbelievable,” ESPN Cricinfo reported Australian player Heather Graham as saying. “This showcases the crowds women’s cricket can get and how exciting it can be.”

    The rocking numbers were a precursor to what has transpired this week — a proof of the popularity of women’s cricket. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) got Rs 4,669.99 crore ($572 million) from the auction for five women’s teams that will play the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) this March. The Ahmedabad team was sold for the highest price, Rs 1,289 crore, while Mumbai went for Rs 912.99 crore, with Bengaluru (Rs 901 crore), Delhi (Rs 810 crore) and Lucknow (Rs 757 crore) forming the rest.