    Captain Shafali Verma's India squad make history, lift women's cricket and maiden Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup trophy

    Nineteen-year-old Shafali Verma became the first woman in history to lead her country to a cricket World Cup triumph, ending an agonising wait for a maiden women’s world title for Indian cricket.

    Annesha Ghosh
    January 30, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST
    India women's captain Shafali Verma holding the maiden world cup trophy and her Indian women's cricket team after the finals India won against England on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)

    Shafali Verma’s acceptance speech as the winning captain at the inaugural women’s Under World Cup final was more waterworks than words. The camera was on her. She was at the centre of the proceedings. Her effort to temper her reaction was earnest. But the tears refused to stop.

    The occasion warranted the emotions on the part of Verma, in all their rawness and abundance. Not everyone, after all, achieves the distinction of being the captain of the title-winning team at the inaugural women’s Under-19 World Cup. Not every day does a 19-year-old become the first woman in history to lead her country to a World Cup triumph.

    In helming India’s title-winning campaign at the 2023 women’s T20 World Cup that culminated in a seven-wicket victory over England in Potchefstroom on Sunday, Verma ended an agonising wait for a maiden women’s world title for Indian cricket. Tears felt fittingly cathartic; restraint fell out of currency.