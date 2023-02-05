Women’s Premier League: Jhulan Goswami, Charlotte Edwards to coach Mumbai Indians team

Jhulan Goswami

The Mumbai Indians on February 5 announced its coaching staff for the inaugural edition of the upcoming Women’s Premier League scheduled in March 2023.

Former England women’s team captain and CBE Charlotte Edwards will be the head coach while the recently retired Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Jhulan Goswami will be the team mentor and bowling coach. All-rounder Devieka Palshikaar, who represented India at the international level, will take up the role of batting coach. Trupti Chandgadkar Bhattacharya will be the team manager.

Commenting on the coaching staff selection, team owner Nita Ambani, said: “I am delighted to welcome Charlotte Edwards, Jhulan Goswami, and Devieka Palshikaar to the MI family. It is wonderful to see more and more women in sports, excelling not just as players, but also as coaches, administrators, and support staff. This is an exciting time for women’s sports in India.”

Highlighting the achievements of the members of the MI coaching team, she said: “I am sure that under Charlotte's brilliant leadership and with the able support of our bowling coach and mentor Jhulan and our batting coach Devieka, our women's team will build on and carry forward MI’s iconic legacy. I look forward to working closely with our coaches and the entire team on this very exciting journey ahead.”

Mumbai Indians, owned by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), runs the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the recent global expansion of #OneFamily, MI Global has four T20 teams across three countries, with MI Emirates in UAE’s International League T20, and MI Cape Town in South Africa’s SA20 making their respective debuts in 2023 and the Mumbai team set to begin its journey in the Women Premier League in March 2023.

Mumbai Indians, the most successful IPL side, recently bought the Mumbai franchise in the WPL for Rs 912.99 crore.