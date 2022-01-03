Karnataka continues to report surge in COVID-19 cases;1,290 fresh infections in state, 1,041 in Bengaluru alone

(Representative image: Reuters)

Witnessing a further surge in daily COVID-19 cases, Karnataka on Monday reported 1,290 fresh infections and 5 deaths, taking the count to 30,10,847 and the death toll to 38,351. Of the new cases, 1,041 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 134 discharges and 3 deaths.

The total number of active cases is now at 11,345. The state has registered a steady surge in fresh infections for the sixth consecutive day, since last Wednesday, when the daily caseload was 566.

There were 232 discharges today, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,61,122, a health department bulletin said. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.60 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 0.38 per cent.

Of the deaths, three are from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Chitradurga, and Hassan. Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the second highest of 52 new cases, Udupi 43, and Dharwad 19.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,66,392 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,80,338 and Tumakuru 1,21,367.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,40,408, followed by Mysuru 1,77,779 and Tumakuru 1,20,158.

Cumulatively a total of 5,67,76,742 samples have been tested in the state, of which 80,409 were tested on Monday alone.