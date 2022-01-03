MARKET NEWS

January 03, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

Omicron India LIVE Updates: India launches COVID-19 vaccination drive for children amid a feared Omicron surge

Omicron in India LIVE Updates: The cases of Omicron variant of novel coronavirus have been spread across 23 states and union territories

COVID-19 Omicron case LIVE Updates: India has detected a total of 1,700 cases of Omicron variant of novel coronavirus infection, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated at 8 am on January 3. The cases have been spread across 23 states and union territories. Maharashtra has recorded a maximum of 510 cases, followed by Delhi at 351, Kerala 156, Gujarat 136, Tamil Nadu
121 and Rajasthan 120. Overall, India has recorded more than 3.49 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases with 33,750 fresh cases, while the active cases have increased to 1,45,582, showed the health ministry’s data. The death toll has climbed to 4,81,893 with 284 more fatalities. A total of 3.42 crore patients have recovered or been discharged, taking the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 98.20 percent, as per the data.
  • January 03, 2022 / 11:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus India LIVE Updates |  India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23.

  • January 03, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Puducherry CM kickstarts special drive to vaccinate children against COVID-19
    Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday kickstarted vaccination of children in the age group of 15 to 18 years against coronavirus at a school here. The initiative was started at the Thillayadi Valliammai Government High School in Kadirkamam. Vaccination would be done in all primary health centres and government hospitals.
    Official sources said that the drive launched to cover students in the age group of 15 to 18 years and was aimed at covering 83,000 people in the union territory. Arrangements were made to carry out the vaccination at all hospitals including Rajiv Gandhi Women and Child Hospital. Some of the beneficiaries of the special drive pointed out that the vaccination of children was "a step in right direction as nothing should be left to chance."
    The Chief Minister said that the drive was to ensure that the students took the vaccine to keep Covid-19 at bay. (PTI)

  • January 03, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates: 28 fresh virus cases in Agra
    Twenty-eight new cases of coronavirus were reported here on Sunday, taking the district's infection tally to 25,833, according to the data released by the administration here. So far, 458 people have died from the infection in the district, which currently has 57 active cases. According to the data, samples of 4,363 people were taken, of which 28 tested positive in the past 24 hours. Till now, 25,317 people have recovered from the infection. Meanwhile, Agra Circle Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI, Raj Kumar Patel, said on Saturday, 37,834 tourists visited the Taj Mahal. On Sunday, 32,496 tourists visited the Taj Mahal. (PTI)

  • January 03, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

    Omicron in India: Karnataka reports 10 more Omicron cases; tally now 76
    Ten more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karnataka, the State's Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Monday. This takes the state's Omicron tally to 76.
    "Ten new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 2nd taking the tally to 76. Bengaluru: 8 cases (of which 5 are international travellers). Dharwad: 2 cases," Sudhakar said in a tweet. 
    The country's first two Omicron cases were detected in the state on December 2. According to the state health department, among the ten new cases, two are children and the rest are all adults who are fully vaccinated with COVID vaccine. The cases include international travellers like- a 19-year-old male from the USA, a 40-year old female from Belgium, a 46-year old male from Dubai, two 49-year old females from Dubai. Rest are- a 13-year old female primary contact of omicron positive international traveller, 42 and 65-year ld females travelled from Mumbai, 14 and 53-year old females who are contacts of COVID positive cases. Most of the cases are currently asymptomatic and are under hospital isolation.
    While for two cases- 14 and 53-year old females who are contacts of COVID positive cases- the department said, "they are currently healthy, asymptomatic discharged hence inactive and in home quarantine, as part of recovery." The primary and secondary contacts of all these cases have been traced and tested. (PTI)

  • January 03, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

    Coronavirus India Update | John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal have tested positive for COVID-19, the actor announced on Instagram, adding that they are quarantined at home and have mild symptoms of the infection.

    Read more | John Abraham, wife Priya Runchal test positive for COVID-19

  • January 03, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

    Omicron LIVE Updates | Over 4,000 flights were cancelled around the world yesterday, more than half of them being US flights, adding to the toll of holiday week travel disruptions due to adverse weather and the surge in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron variant. The flights cancelled by 8 pm GMT on the ay included over 2,400 entering, departing from or within the United States, according to the tracking website FlightAware.com. Globally, more than 11,200 flights were delayed.

    Read more | Omicron-related disruptions cause over 4,000 flight cancellations to kick off 2022

  • January 03, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | A special COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the 15-to-18-year age group has been launched across the country amid the emergence of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus infection

    In Pics | India begins COVID-19 vaccination drive for 15-18-year-olds

  • January 03, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Gujarat launches special drive to vaccinate children in 15-18 age group

    A special COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the 15 to 18 age group has been launched across Gujarat today morning, with the state health department setting a target to cover 36 lakh beneficiaries in the category in one week. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has launched the drive at a school in Koba area of the state capital Gandhinagar. (PTI) 

  • January 03, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

    Omicron India LIVE Updates | India reports 175 new Omicron cases

    A total of 1,700 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 639 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated today. Maharashtra has recorded a maximum of 510 cases, followed by Delhi at 351, Kerala 156, Gujarat 136, Tamil Nadu 121 and Rajasthan 120.

  • January 03, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 years today at Oil India Higher Secondary School at Duliajan town in Dibrugarh.

  • January 03, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 3,49,22,882, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

