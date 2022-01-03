From Delhi to Odisha, these states have ordered schools to remain shut as COVID-19 cases spike

Representative Image (Image: ANI)

India is facing a surge in COVID-19 cases. Infections nearly tripled in the week ending on January 2, as compared with the previous seven days, registering an unparalleled rise of 181 percent cases during the period. The country recorded nearly 1.3 lakh cases in the past week and on January 2 itself, 33,750 fresh cases. Out of these, as many as 1,700 cases were of the Omicron variant.

In such a scenario, many states have started implementing various curbs and restrictions, one of them being the closure of schools. Even though the vaccination drive for 15-18 year olds began today, states have instructed schools to go back to the online mode of classes.

Here is the list of states shutting down schools as of January 3 2022:

Delhi: On December 28, the Delhi government announced the closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutes with immediate effect. This is in accordance with the yellow alert that the government issued after a spike in cases. The Directorate of Education has also clarified that in addition to online classes, examinations and related activities such as practicals, projects and assignments for classes 9 to 12 would be conducted according to schedule.

Haryana: After witnessing a surge in Omicron cases, the state government decided to shut schools and colleges till January 12. Offline classes were going on for all classes with 50 percent capacity. However, schools will now be closed from January 2, as per the revised guidelines issued on January 1. This includes all schools, colleges, coaching institutions, Anganwadi centres, etc.

Tamil Nadu: Schools for classes 1 to 8 are closed till January 10, while offline classes remain open for students of 9 to 12.

Goa: The Goa government on January 3 decided to close schools and colleges till January 26 in the wake of a rise in cases. The physical sessions for classes 8 and 9 in schools will be suspended from tomorrow till January 26, Shekhar Salkar, a member of the COVID Task Force, said in Panaji.

Students of classes 11 and 12 would have to attend the school to take the vaccine against COVID-19. Once they are vaccinated, they need not attend the classes till January 26, Salkar added. The colleges in the coastal state would also be shut till January 26.

Maharashtra: In Mumbai, offline classes for first to ninth standard and Class 11 will be cancelled till January 31, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement on January 3, adding that students of classes 10 and 12 are excluded from this decision which means they can attend schools in person. Classes for students of 1 to 9 and 11 will continue in online mode, as directed earlier.

West Bengal: The West Bengal government decided to temporarily shut down schools and other educational institutes from January 3. This was decided on January 2, against the backdrop of rising cases. Other restrictions like night curfew were also imposed.

Karnataka: After a COVID cluster was reported in a college recently, the state government has asked all educational institutes to postpone all programmes and gatherings till January 15. “Students will not be allowed to attend offline classes in schools until their parents are fully vaccinated," a government statement said. The state is keeping the option of school closure and exam cancellations open in case of a severe spike in COVID cases.

Bihar: Schools on January 2 were ordered to remain closed for the week in Patna which has been hit by the double whammy of an intense cold wave and a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

"It has been made to appear to me that due to the cold weather and low temperature prevailing particularly in the morning, life and health of children are at risk," the government said in its order. Academic activities have been suspended for all private and government schools, up to Class 8, till January 8.

Odisha: Amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government said that it was withholding its decision to reopen schools for students of Classes 1 to 5 from January 3. School and mass education minister SR Dash, in a statement, said the decision was taken after officials visited various primary schools across the state and held discussions with stakeholders.

"Keeping in view the rise in the number of daily cases and based on the feedback provided by parents across the state, we have decided not to reopen schools for students of Classes 1 to 5 from January 3," he stated. Dash, however, maintained that physical classes for students of classes 6 to 10 will continue for now. He also said that offline examination, as scheduled earlier, will be conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Rajasthan: The state government on January 2 ordered the closure of classes 1-8 in Jaipur from January 3 to 9. It also made it mandatory for students to take written permission from their parents prior to attending coaching institutes. Along with offline, the facility of online study will also have to be provided by educational institutions, the government order said.

It has also been made mandatory for students studying in universities and colleges to get fully vaccinated till January 31.