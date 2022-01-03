COVID-19 Maharashtra: Schools in Mumbai to remain shut till January 31 for classes 1 to 9 and 11

Representative Image

Amid the rapid surge in the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, all schools from classes 1 to 9 and Class 11 will be closed till January 31, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement on January 3, adding that students of classes 10 and 12 are excluded from this decision which means they can attend schools in person.

Classes for students of 1 to 9 and 11 will continue in online mode, as directed earlier.

Follow all latest updates of the Coronavirus Omicron Variant here

BMC's Chief IS Chahal just a day before on January 2 requested the citizens to not panic and follow the guidelines set by the government to contain the spread of the virus. This was on a day when Mumbai reported 8,063 fresh coronavirus-positive cases.

He further reassured that 89 percent of the cases were found to be totally asymptomatic and that out of 8,063 new cases detected, only 503 were hospitalised out of which 56 cases were put on oxygenated beds.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He appealed to all the home quarantined patients to strictly abide by guidelines to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Mumbai at the earliest.

Earlier this week, on December 30, Section 144 was imposed in the city which will be effective till January 7. This decision was taken to avoid any overcrowding due to New Year's Eve.

Maharashtra on January 2 reported 11,877 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2,707 more than the day before, and 50 Omicron infections, the state health department said in a bulletin. The state reported nine fatalities, which increased the overall COVID-19 toll to 1,41,542. Maharashtra is now left with 42,024 active cases, the bulletin said.

Of the 50 new Omicron infections, 36 patients are from Pune Municipal Corporation areas, eight from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits, two each from Pune rural and Sangli, and one each from Mumbai and Thane.