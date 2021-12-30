Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till January 7 amid rising COVID-19 cases

In the view of rising COVID-19 cases, Section 144 has been imposed in Mumbai starting from today till January 7 2022.

Police has prohibited New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts & clubs from December 30 till January 7.

The financial capital saw a a steep rise in the COVID-19 cases on December 29 as the city recorded 2510 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is an 82 percent hike from the previous day - December 28 - daily cases which were reported at 1377. The recovery count increased to 7,48,788 after 251 patients were discharged in the day. The recovery rate stands at 97 percent.

With fresh additions, the coronavirus tally in the metropolis rose to 7,75,808. The total number of active patients is 8060.

Meanwhile, Mumbai civic body Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on December 27 had said that in spite of the COVID-19 restrictions and night curfew, restaurants in Mumbai can remain open past 9pm on December 31.

"Curfew does not mean we are shutting everything down at 9pm. We have only restricted New Year parties," Chahal told CNBC TV-18. Restaurants do not have to shut down at 9pm, he reaffirmed.

The BMC chief urged people to exercise utmost precaution amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of Corona virus.

Maharashtra is among the states with the highest cases of infection by the latest strain of highly mutated virus. The state on December 30 reported 85 cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.