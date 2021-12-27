Restaurants in Mumbai can function beyond 9pm on New Year eve: BMC commissioner

Representative Image of Mumbai, India - Unsplash

Mumbai civic body Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on December 27 said that in spite of the COVID-19 restrictions and night curfew, restaurants in Mumbai can remain open past 9pm on December 31.

"Curfew does not mean we are shutting everything down at 9pm. We have only restricted New Year parties," Chahal told CNBC TV-18. Restaurants do not have to shut down at 9pm, he reaffirmed.



#CNBCTV18Exclusive | @mybmc Commissioner speaks to CNBC-TV18, urges citizens of #Mumbai to exercise utmost precaution, restrict crowding in wake of the #Omicron variant. Here is some clarity on what is & what's not, on the #NewYearsEve in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/HmFP9LeIXF

— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 27, 2021

The BMC chief urged people to exercise utmost precaution amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of Corona virus. Maharashtra is among the states with the highest cases of infection by the latest strain of highly mutated virus.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The state has reported 141 cases of Omicron variant, as per the latest update from the Union health ministry.

The Maharashtra government on December 24 imposed fresh curbs, including a 9pm-to-6am night curfew.

Read | Maharashtra government imposes Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am

According to the order, gathering of more than five people in public places is prohibited during the curfew hours. Restaurants, gyms, spas, and cinemas halls will have to operate at 50 percent capacity, it said.

The state has also ordered that the number of attendees should not be more than 100 for social, political and religious events in indoor spaces. For open spaces, the number of attendees should be less than 250 or 25 percent of the capacity of the space, whichever is less.

Maharashtra registered 1,648 new cases on December 26, which pushed the overall tally to 66,57,888, while the death of 17 patients took the toll to 1,41,433, the health department said.

Mumbai city reported 896 cases and two deaths, pushing its caseload to 7,70,910 and toll to 16,370.