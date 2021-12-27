MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Restaurants in Mumbai can function beyond 9pm on New Year eve: BMC commissioner

Maharashtra has reported 141 cases of infection by the Omicron variant of the virus, while Mumbai reported 896 COVID-19 cases and two deaths

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 02:24 PM IST
Mumbai civic body Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on December 27 said that in spite of the COVID-19 restrictions and night curfew, restaurants in Mumbai can remain open past 9pm on December 31.

"Curfew does not mean we are shutting everything down at 9pm. We have only restricted New Year parties," Chahal told CNBC TV-18. Restaurants do not have to shut down at 9pm, he reaffirmed.

The BMC chief urged people to exercise utmost precaution amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant of Corona virus. Maharashtra is among the states with the highest cases of infection by the latest strain of highly mutated virus.

Related stories

The state has reported 141 cases of Omicron variant, as per the latest update from the Union health ministry.

The Maharashtra government on December 24 imposed fresh curbs, including a 9pm-to-6am night curfew.

Read | Maharashtra government imposes Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am

According to the order, gathering of more than five people in public places is prohibited during the curfew hours. Restaurants, gyms, spas, and cinemas halls will have to operate at 50 percent capacity, it said.

The state has also ordered that the number of attendees should not be more than 100 for social, political and religious events in indoor spaces. For open spaces, the number of attendees should be less than 250 or 25 percent of the capacity of the space, whichever is less.

Maharashtra registered 1,648 new cases on December 26, which pushed the overall tally to 66,57,888, while the death of 17 patients took the toll to 1,41,433, the health department said.

Mumbai city reported 896 cases and two deaths, pushing its caseload to 7,70,910 and toll to 16,370.
Tags: #coronavirus #India #Maharashtra #mumbai #Omicron
first published: Dec 27, 2021 02:24 pm

