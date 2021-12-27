MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
December 27, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India's Omicron tally surges to 578, Delhi tops with 142 cases

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | The curb will come into effect from December 27, the government said. The health department reported 290 new cases today, the highest since June 10.

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | The Delhi government on December 26 announced the imposition of night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am in view of the surge in daily COVID-19 cases. The curb will come into effect from December 27, the government said. The health department reported 290 new cases today, the highest since June 10. One fatality was also recorded in the same period. The

night curfew has been reimposed as the positivity rate in the capital city has surged past 0.5 percent. It was recorded as 0.55 percent as per the latest update issued by the health department. According to Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA)'s four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a 'yellow alert' will be sounded if the positivity rates remains over 0.5 percent for more than two days.

If the yellow alert comes into effect, restaurants and bars will be forced to operate at 50 percent of their total capacity, shops selling non-essential items would be allowed to remain open only till 8 pm, and cinema halls and theatres would be asked to shut down. This is in accordance to the GRAP which was approved by DDMA in July amid fears of a likely third wave.

Delhi, with 79 Omicron cases, accounts for the second-highest number of infections caused by the new coronavirus variant in the country. The nationwide tally stood at 422, as per the last update issued by the Union health ministry. Since the spread of COVID-19 infections caused by the highly contagious Omicron variant, a number of states including Karnataka, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have imposed night curfews. The government of Maharashtra has imposed Section 144 of CrPC, which bars the assembly of five or more persons, from 9 pm to 6 am.

In a communique to states and Union territories on December 21, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked the respective governments to remain "proactive" and consider imposing curbs in areas which witness a surge in positivity rate. "Omicron is at least three times more transmissible than Delta," the health secretary said, adding, "The decision making at the State/UT and district level must be very prompt and focused and take containment measures and restrictions even before these thresholds are reached."
  • December 27, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India's Omicron tally surges to 578, Delhi tops with 142 cases

    India has reported as many as 578 Omicron cases across 19 states and union territories in India so far and 151 of these people have recovered or migrated, Union health ministry said on December 27.

    Delhi has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 142, followed by Maharashtrra at 141, Kerala 57, Gujarat 49, Rajasthan 43, Telangana 41, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India's Omicron tally surges to 578, Delhi tops with 142 cases India has reported as many as 578 Omicron cases across 19 states and union territories in India so far and 151 of these people have recovered or migrated, Union health ministry said on December 27. Delhi has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 142, followed by Maharashtrra at 141, Kerala 57, Gujarat 49, Rajasthan 43, Telangana 41, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31.
  • December 27, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Thane logs 178 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

    Thane has reported 178 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,72,228, while two more deaths pushed the toll to 11,607, an official said on Monday. These new cases and fatalities were reported on Sunday, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 2.03 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,39,169, while the death toll stands at 3,312, another official said.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 27, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | For now, Covaxin likely to be only COVID-19 vaccine available for children of 15-18 years

    Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is likely to be the only COVID-19 vaccine available, for now, for children in the age group of 15-18 years, who will be inoculated from January 3, official sources said. Also, healthcare and frontline workers and citizens above 60 years of age with comorbidities would be administered the third dose of the same vaccine they had been given before.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday night, announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while "precaution dose" for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10. The decisions came amid rising Covid cases linked to the Omicron variant of the virus. The precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well, the prime minister had said.

    "Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is the only COVID-19 vaccine which will be administered, for now, to children in the age group of 15-18 years who will be inoculated from January 3. The estimated population to be covered in this category is seven to eight crores," an official source said. The source said that Zydus Cadila’s vaccine ZyCoV-D has not yet been introduced in the country’s inoculation programme, even for adults, though it had received emergency use authorisation from the drug regulator on August 20, making it the first vaccine that could be administered in the age group of 12-18 years in the country.

    The indigenously developed ZyCoV-D is the world’s first DNA-based needle-free COVID-19 vaccine. The gap between the second and third dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which is being termed as "precaution dose", is likely to be nine to 12 months. Necessary modifications are being done on the CoWIN portal to register the new category of vaccination. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions on Friday.

    More than 61 per cent of India’s adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. Similarly, about 90 per cent of the adult population has received the first dose of Covid vaccine. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 141 crore, according to the health ministry. A stock of four to five crore vaccine doses of Covaxin are available with states and union territories.

  • December 27, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Karnataka imposes night curfew, bans New Year eve parties

    Amid surging cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Karnataka government on December 26 announced that a night curfew will be imposed in the state for 10 days starting December 28 from 10pm to 5am. The state also announced other restrictions for New Year related parties and gatherings amid fresh COVID-19 concerns and the increasing threat of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

    “From December 30 to January 2, restaurants/hotels/clubs/pubs will function with 50 percent of their seating capacity strictly adhering to
    COVID appropriate behaviour,” the order said. The order also directs all staff members of the said entities to compulsorily possess a COVID-negative RTPCR report in addition to being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

    Starting December 28, all gatherings, meetings, conferences, including marriages, should strictly limit the number of participants to 300 people, according to new orders. Speaking to reporters after a high-level meeting of senior ministers, officials and the COVID technical advisory committee, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister K Sudhakar said there is a curb on functions and gatherings for the New Year.

    “There will be no functions, parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings, they have been completely banned in Karnataka,” he was quoted by PTI as saying. Karnataka has reported 38 cases of Omicron strain so far. The state on Saturday logged 270 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the caseload to 30,04,239 and the toll to 38,309. The day also saw 91,707 people being vaccinated, taking the total number of those given the jabs so far to 8.45 crore.

  • December 27, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | BJP trying to use COVID-19 as excuse for postponing UP polls: Sitaram Yechury

    CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said that the ruling BJP was trying to use the excuse of rising COVID-19 cases to postpone assembly election in Uttar Pradesh as it was staring at defeat. Addressing a programme to mark the birth centenary celebration of eminent communist leader of Assam Nandeswar Talukar here, Yechury said, the Allahabad High Court has requested the Election Commission to consider postponing the 2022 UP assembly election owing to the rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

    However, the CPI(M) leader did not explain how the High Court request tantamounted to the ruling BJP seeking to postpone the polls. Was COVID-19 not there when the Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor was being inaugurated? the former MP questioned. The fact of the matter is that the BJP is afraid that it will lose in UP and it doesn't want to face it, he added.

    Accusing the BJP of using government agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) for settling political scores, Yechury claimed that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is using ED to corner its political opponent and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh Yadav is gaining support (from people) and hence, his local leaders are facing ED raids, he said.

    Alleging that central agencies are losing their credibility, he also raised questions over the functioning of the judiciary. Yechury said, It will be three years in a couple of months since petitions against the abolition of Article 370 were filed. But no hearing has been taken up so far. Petitions challenging the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have also not been taken up, he added. The CPI(M) leader further alleged that the current dispensation at the Centre was depriving people of the right to choose their religion or which God to worship. The Constitution allows us to choose our religion, but this government is hell-bent on denying it to us, he said.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 27, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Israeli hospital to give fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot in trial

    A major Israeli hospital will begin administering a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot to 150 staff on Monday in a trial aimed at gauging whether a second booster is necessary nationwide, the facility said. Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv said its trial would shed light on the efficacy of a fourth dose and help decision-makers set health policy in Israel and abroad.

    Israel has reported 1,118 confirmed cases of the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, with the number of people infected by it doubling every two days. A Health Ministry panel of experts has recommended offering a fourth dose of the Pfizer /BioNTech vaccine to Israelis aged 60 and over who received a booster shot at least four months ago.

    But final approval by the ministry’s director-general is still pending amid public debate as to whether sufficient scientific information is available to justify a new booster drive. Sheba Medical Center did not say how long its trial would last. "We will examine the fourth dose’s effect on the level of antibodies and morbidity and we will gauge its safety," it quoted Gili Regev-Yochay, the study’s director, as saying. "We will understand whether it is worthwhile to administer a fourth shot, and to whom."

    The 150 Sheba medical workers taking part in the trial, which the hospital said had received Health Ministry approval, got booster shots no later than Aug 20. Separately, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office said he tested negative on Sunday for COVID-19 after his 14-year-old daughter was infected. It said he would self-isolate.

  • December 27, 2021 / 08:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | COVID-19 vaccination mandatory in Singapore from February 2022

    Singapore has made Covid vaccination a mandatory condition for the approval of new applications for work passes, long-term passes and permanent residence in Singapore from February 1 next year. Those renewing their work passes will also have to be vaccinated, The Straits Times reported, citing the multi-ministry task force (MMTF) on Covid. The new order will not apply to children aged below 12 and those who are medically ineligible for vaccination, it said.

    The new measure, announced on Sunday, is a part of the nation's adjustments to dealing with the Omicron variant. "These measures will help sustain our high vaccination rates and facilitate the safe reopening of our society and economy," the Singapore daily quoting the MMTF said. At the point of application, employers will have to make a declaration that their work pass holders and dependants are fully vaccinated upon arrival in Singapore. Work pass holders must submit or present their vaccination certificates as part of the verification process.

    Those with digitally verifiable certificates will have to upload them to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's Vaccination Check Portal system. Those without digitally verifiable certificates will have to present their vaccination certificates to airlines or ferry operators, or at the checkpoint, before boarding.

    People who cannot produce the necessary documents will not be allowed to board the plane or enter Singapore, unless prior exemptions have been granted. Individuals who were vaccinated overseas must update their vaccination records in the National Immunisation Registry (NIR) and will be given a grace period of 30 days upon arrival in Singapore to undergo and show a positive serology test result taken at a public health preparedness clinic.

  • December 27, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Australia records first Omicron death, authorities stick to reopening plan

    Australia on Monday reported its first confirmed death from the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 amid another surge in daily infections, but the authorities refrained from imposing new restrictions saying hospitalisation rates remained low. The death, a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, marked a grim milestone for the country which has had to pause some parts of a staged reopening after nearly two years of stop-start lockdowns, due to the fresh outbreak.

    Omicron, which health experts say appears more contagious but less virulent than previous strains, began to spread in the country just as it lifted restrictions on most domestic borders and allowed Australians to return from overseas without quarantine, driving case numbers to the highest of the pandemic. The authorities gave no additional details about the Omicron death, except to say that the man caught the virus at an aged care facility and died in a Sydney hospital.

    "This was the first known death in New South Wales (state) linked to the Omicron variant of concern," said NSW Health epidemiologist Christine Selvey in a video released by the government. The man was among six COVID-19 deaths reported in Australia the previous day, all in the most populous states of NSW and Victoria, which are home to more than half the country’s 25 million population. NSW, Victoria and Queensland states reported a combined 9,107 new cases on Monday, putting the country on track for another peak in new infections. The five other states and territories were yet to report daily case numbers.

  • December 27, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Singapore lifts travel ban imposed on 10 African countries

    Singapore has lifted the ban it imposed on 10 African countries over the Omicron variant of coronavirus, while authorities expect a rapid doubling of cases in the coming days. Passengers arriving in Singapore with travel history to Botswana, Eswatini, Ghana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa and Zimbabwe within the past 14 days will come under the country’s Category IV border measures from 11.59 pm on Sunday.

    Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said it expects a new wave of local cases "soon" given the higher transmissibility of the Omicron variant. "In the coming days and weeks, we should expect more community (local) cases and rapid doubling of cases. This is again a process we need to go through, in order to live with COVID-19," it said.

    "However, the peak of the wave can be blunted and we can avoid overwhelming our healthcare system again if everyone plays their part to get their vaccinations and booster doses, self-test regularly and self-isolate if tested positive," the Channel News Asia quoting the MoH said.

    In particular, those who have recently arrived from overseas or been in contact with an infected person should reduce their social interactions. "We have done whatever we can to prepare ourselves for it; especially in administering boosters to our population and starting vaccinations for our children. We seek the cooperation and understanding of everyone, as we weather through an Omicron wave in the next one to two months," the channel quoting the ministry said.

    Instead of being isolated in dedicated facilities by default, Omicron cases will be placed on home recovery or treated at community care facilities depending on their clinical presentation, the channel reported.

  • December 27, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | England cleared to play after multiple COVID-19 cases hit camp

    England's cricket team were cleared to play the second day of the third Ashes test in Melbourne on Monday after two members of support staff and two of their family members were forced to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19. A team spokesman initially reported only one positive test among a "family group" but host board Cricket Australia confirmed there had been several cases in the camp.

    "Cricket Australia has been informed that two members of the England cricket team's support staff and two of their family members have returned a positive COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test," CA said in a statement. "The affected individuals are currently isolating. "The entire playing group and all other support staff have undertaken Rapid Antigen Tests this morning and all have tested negative."

    Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley said England's players would all have the more thorough PCR tests after the close of play on Monday. Hockley also rejected the idea of making changes to the remaining Ashes schedule. The fourth test starts on Jan. 5 in Sydney, where COVID cases have spiked in recent weeks. "We've got great confidence in the protocols," he told reporters at the MCG. "This is something that we're all having to live with." The scare delayed the start of day two by half an hour but play went on in front of fans at the MCG without further disruption.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 27, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | India to soon roll out world's first DNA vaccine. Price, efficacy and all you need to know

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that India will soon begin administration of the world’s first DNA vaccine against COVID-19. “Administration of nasal vaccine and world’s first DNA vaccine against COVID will soon start in India,” the prime minister said addressing the nation on December 25. ZyCoV-D is the first DNA plasmid COVID-19 vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by Gujarat-based Zydus Cadila.

    Here’s all you need to know about the world’s first DNA vaccine against COVID-19:

    Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D is the first COVID-19 vaccine that received a nod from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for emergency use on those below 18 years. The DNA vaccine can be administered to those aged 12 years and above. The Phase-III clinical trials were conducted on over 28,000 volunteers in more than 50 clinical sites across the country during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. Interim results from Phase-III clinical trials showed primary efficacy of 66.6 percent for symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases, the company had said earlier.

    Called plasmid DNA, the vaccine consists of genetic material of SARS-CoV-2 proteins, which instruct human cells to make the SARS-CoV2 antigen, eliciting an immune response. ZyCov-D is a needle-free three-dose vaccine. The three doses of the jab are to be administered 28 days apart. Instead of traditional syringes, the vaccine will be administered using an applicator called PharmaJet.

    The PharmaJet is a needle-free applicator to ensure painless intradermal (between the layers of the skin) vaccine delivery which also leads to a significant reduction in any kind of major side effects. The firm said that ZyCov-D has shown good stability at temperatures of around 25 degrees for at least three months. According to the price break-up, a single dose of the vaccine will be made available to the Centre at Rs 376 which includes the cost of the jet applicator and GST, taking the price of the three-dose jab to Rs 1,128.

  • December 27, 2021 / 07:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Amid Omicron scare, Mumbai reports 922 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over six months

    Amid emerging risks posed by the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Mumbai on December 26 reported 922 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in over six months. The last time Mumbai recorded a per-day infection count higher than this dates back to June 4, when the city had clocked 922 cases. The numbers released today by the health authorities mark a 21 percent jump as compared to December 25, when 757 new infections were reported.

    In the period of last 24 hours, the city also reported two fatalities. The active caseload in Mumbai has climbed to 4,295, whereas, the infection rate has soared to 2.64 percent. The per-day infection count in the city has surged constantly throughout the week. A total of 204 new cases were reported on Monday, 327 on Tuesday, 490 on Wednesday, 602 on Thursday and 683 cases on Friday.

    Amid the rising caseload, the Maharashtra government on December 24 announced the imposition Section 144 of CrPC, which bars the assembly of more than five persons, from 9 pm to 6 am. The government has also directed restaurants, gyms, spas, and cinemas halls to operate at 50 percent capacity. It further ordered that the number of attendees should not be more than 100 for social, political and religious events in indoor spaces. For open spaces, the number of attendees should be less than 250 or 25 percent of the capacity of the space, whichever is less.

    Maharashtra accounts for 108 out of the 422 Omicron cases detected in the country so far. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope, while appealing the citizens to exercise caution and adhere to safety norms, said a lockdown would be imposed only if the per-day liquid medical oxygen demand surges to 800 metric tonnes. Tope did not specify the amount of medical oxygen being currently used per day.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.