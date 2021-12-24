Omicron threat: Maharashtra government imposes Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am

Representational image

Amid rising Omicron cases in the state, the Maharashtra government on December 24 issued fresh curbs including a 9 pm to 6 am night curfew. The gathering of more than five people in public places is prohibited during curfew hours. The order will come into effect from midnight.

The order to impose Section 144 from 9 pm to 6 am was signed on Friday by the state's Chief Secretary Debashish Chakraborty.

According to the circular, restaurants, gyms, spas, and cinemas halls will have to operate at 50 percent capacity. All of them will have to declare their full potential as well as 50 percent capacity, it added.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra government may close schools if Omicron cases continue to rise

Apart from this, the government mentioned clearly that the number of attendees should not be more than 100 for social, political and religious events in indoor spaces. For open spaces, the number of attendees should be less than 250 or 25 percent of the capacity of the space, whichever is less.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Also, the government instructed that the attendance for sports competitions and sports ceremonies should not exceed 25 percent of the seating capacity of the venue.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting with officials on Friday and said that due to the high rate of spread of the virus, some restrictions should be imposed at present and further restrictions should be considered in the future. He also advised that proper COVID-19 protocols, including strict use of face masks, should be followed to check infection spread.

Omicron

Maharashtra has already recorded 88 cases of Omicron variant in the past few days and is keeping a tight vigil on people coming from 'at-risk' countries. The state reported 1,410 new cases and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, with its active caseload standing at 8,426. It also reported 20 new cases ofon December 24.