Maharashtra government may close schools if Omicron cases continue to rise

Asked about the closure of schools due to the new COVID-19 variant, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the government may take a call if cases continue to rise. (Representative image)

Amid the rising threat of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government may close schools again. Asked about the closure of schools due to the new COVID-19 variant, state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said the government may take a call if cases continue to rise.



Maharashtra | If Omicron cases continue to rise, we may take a call to shut the schools again. We are monitoring the situation: School Education minister Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad to ANI

(file photo) pic.twitter.com/9EDsOuAnw3 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021

“If Omicron cases continue to rise, we may take a call to shut the schools again. We are monitoring the situation,” the minister told news agency ANI.

Maharashtra has reported 54 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, the second-highest in the country. Delhi has reported the highest number of Omicron cases with 57 patients.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

However, 17 patients have been recovered in the financial capital, according to a statement issued by the Union health ministry on December 22.

India has reported 213 cases of Omicron till date, as per the government data. The number was 200 on December 21. The rising cases of Omicron infection, both in India and other countries, have sent the governments back to the preparation to prevent the spread of the disease.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the Omicron varaint of coronavirus

According to various media reports, governments globally have tightened social mobility restrictions and made urgent pleas for citizens to vaccinate as Omicron emerges as the dominant strain of the virus, upending reopening plans that many hoped would herald the start of a post-pandemic era in 2022.

In recent announcements, Singapore has suspended quarantine-free travel and Australia has renewed its vaccination push. US President Joe Biden has promised half a billion free rapid COVID-19 tests and warned the quarter of American adults who are unvaccinated that their choices could spell the "difference between life and death."

Also read | Israel reports country's 1st omicron death

Germany, Scotland, Ireland, the Netherlands and South Korea are among countries that have reimposed partial or full lockdowns or other social distancing measures in recent days.

Portugal ordered nightclubs and bars to close and told people to work from home for at least two weeks from December 25.