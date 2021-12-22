Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 11 new Omicron cases, tally reaches 65

MARKET NEWS

December 22, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reported 11 new infections of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the tally of such cases in the state to 65, the health department said here. “As reported by the National Institute of Virology, 11 more patients have been found to be infected by Omicron,'' it said in a release. Eight cases came to light following screening at
the Mumbai airport while one case each was found at Pimpri-Chinchwad, Osmanabad and Navi Mumbai, the release added. Of the eight cases detected in Mumbai, one each is from Kerala, Gujarat and neighbouring Thane district, while other patients are residents of Mumbai itself. Two of these patients had arrived from Uganda (via Dubai), four from the UK and two from Dubai. Two of them are minor. The 13-year-old daughter of an Omicron-infected patient from Osmanabad in central Maharashtra was also found to be infected by the new variant. She has no symptoms, the release said. Elsewhere, a 19-year-old man from Navi Mumbai who had arrived from Kenya via Hyderabad tested positive for Omicron. He is fully vaccinated and has no symptoms, officials said.
  • December 22, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Israel reports country's 1st omicron death

    Israeli health officials are reporting what is believed to be the country’s first death from the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Soroka Hospital, located in the southern city of Beersheba, said a man in his 60s died Monday, two weeks after he was hospitalised. It said the man had suffered from pre-existing health issues but gave no further details. Israel has greatly restricted air traffic in and out of the country and is considering a series of restrictions on the public to prevent the spread of the highly contagious variant.

    Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday that he was waiting impatiently for approval from health authorities to approve a fourth booster shot for older citizens and people with serious illnesses. Israel was one of the first countries to widely vaccinate its population early this year and became the first to offer boosters over the summer. Israel, a country of 9.3 million people, has reported over 8,200 deaths from COVID-19.

  • December 22, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Joe Biden pledges 500 million free virus tests to counter omicron

    With the omicron variant on the march, President Joe Biden plans to announce 500 million free rapid tests for Americans, increased support for hospitals under strain and a redoubling of vaccination and boosting efforts. In a speech scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, Biden is detailing major changes to his COVID-19 winter plan, his hand forced by the arrival of the fast-spreading variant, whose properties are yet not fully understood by scientists.

    The world is confronting a second straight COVID-19 holiday season as families and friends begin to gather. Scientists don't yet know for sure how serious the disease caused by omicron can usually be, but they do know that vaccination should offer strong protections against severe illness and death.

    The White House provided details on the proposals Biden will announce in his speech.
    A cornerstone of the plan is Biden's decision for the government to purchase 500 million coronavirus rapid tests for free shipment to Americans starting in January. People will use a new website to order their tests, which will then be sent by US mail at no charge, the White House said.

    It marks a major shift for Biden, who earlier had called for many Americans to purchase the hard-to-find tests on their own and then seek reimbursement from their health insurance. For the first time, the US government will send free COVID-19 tests directly to Americans, after more than a year of urging by public health experts.

  • December 22, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Facebook, Twitter, T-Mobile drop CES plans over COVID-19 concerns

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, Twitter Inc and Pinterest Inc separately said on Tuesday they will not send teams to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month as concerns grow about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. U.S. wireless carrier and conference sponsor T-Mobile additionally said the vast majority of its contingent would no longer be going and that its chief executive would no longer be delivering a keynote speech in person or virtually. The other companies had not planned large in-person gatherings at the show.

    While we are confident that CES organizers are taking exhaustive measures to protect in-person attendees, we are prioritizing the safety of our team and other attendees with this decision," T-Mobile said. CES in the past has attracted over 180,000 people from around the world to a sprawling set of casinos and convention spaces in Las Vegas, serving as an annual showcase of new trends and gadgets in the technology industry. The Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, said on Tuesday that the show is going forward from Jan. 5 through Jan. 8. Health precautions will include vaccination requirements, masking and the availability of COVID-19 tests, the association said.

  • December 22, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron LIVE Updates | Chinese city orders residents to stay at home, cuts public transport, due to one COVID-19 case

    One local COVID-19 case has forced a Chinese border city next to Vietnam to ordered its residents to stay at home, halted public transport and some school classes and postponed the clearing of travellers and cargo to pass through its port of entry. China has increased COVID-19 vigilance along its borders and at ports to prevent the virus from being brought in from sources overseas, after several small border towns, which have fewer health resources than major cities, suffered outbreaks over the past three months.

    Dongxing city in the autonomous Chinese region of Guangxi, which has a population of more than 200,000, demanded all its residents remain at home from Wednesday and avoid going out unnecessarily, state broadcaster CCTV reported. The measures came after Dongxing detected one domestically transmitted infection with confirmed symptoms during routine testing. The city has also suspended public transport services, shut down all tourist sites, cinemas and other entertainment venues and cut face-to-face school classes at primary and middle schools and kindergartens, according to CCTV.

  • December 22, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the Coronavirus Omicron variant LIVE blog. We will bring all the news related to the virus from around the world.

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.