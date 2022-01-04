MARKET NEWS

January 04, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Omicron India Live Updates | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests positive for COVID-19

Omicron India Live Updates | As per ministry's data, Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi with 351 cases, Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120).

Omicron India Live Updates | India has detected a total of 1,700 cases of Omicron infections, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on January 3. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi with 351 cases, Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120). Ten more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have

been detected in Karnataka, the state government informed. As per the ministry, the country reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

India had crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
  • January 04, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

    Omicron India Live Updates | Holidays be declared at all educational institutes from January 8 to 16, says Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

    In view of rising Covid cases, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said holidays be declared at all educational institutions in the state from January 8 to 16. At a meeting with ministers and officials on the rising COVID-19 cases in Telangana, Rao said beds, oxygen-supported beds, medicines and testing kits be procured as required, according to an official release.

    He also decided to set up more ‘Basti Dawakhanas’ (clinics in residential localities) across the state to provide medical services to common people, it said. The chief minister appealed to the people not to panic over the Omicron scare but be precautious and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Health officials informed Rao that a lockdown is not necessary at present according to the Centre’s guidelines. He was told that gatherings should be avoided and precautions should be taken without fail, the release said.

  • January 04, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

    Omicron India Live Updates | Australia's COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations hit new records

    New virus cases in Australia surged to record levels on Tuesday, increasing the strain on hospitals and testing centres across the country. In New South Wales, Australia’s most-populous state, 23,131 new cases were reported, an increase on the record of 22,577 cases on New Year’s Day. There were 1,344 people in hospitals, up 140 on the previous day and 78 more than the record previously set in late September. The new cases were detected from 83,376 tests, a positivity rate of 28%.

    Victoria state reported 14,020 cases on Tuesday, eclipsing the record of 8,577 set on Monday. There were 516 people in hospitals, including 108 in intensive care. The new numbers mean Australia has passed the grim milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 cases. New South Wales Chief Medical Officer Kerry Chant on Monday urged people not to seek hospital treatment unless absolutely necessary.

    It is important that we all play our part in not placing unnecessary burden on the health system, she said. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday rejected calls for the federal government to make rapid antigen tests free, in part to relieve pressure on PCR testing centres. Australian Medical Association Vice President Chris Moy said large numbers of healthcare workers have been furloughed after contracting the virus, making it difficult for remaining workers to provide adequate patient care. You have this double-whammy of lots of patients and also staff being furloughed at the same time, Moy told ABC Radio.

  • January 04, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

    Omicron India Live Updates | Lesser hospitalisations a ‘huge relief’, we need to brace ourselves for variants, Omicron not the last one, says Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

    Lower number of hospitalisations and occupation of ICU beds amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 infections is a “huge relief”, Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview on January 3. On the Omicron variant, Mazumdar-Shaw said the variant is “surging fast, but also descends quickly”, adding: “We need to brace ourselves for many variants, Omicron is not the last.”

    She added that hospitals are “more prepared this time and we are veering towards an endemic situation” and that Delta “should also not be a huge worry” as we now know how to deal with it. Her statements came as COVID-19 cases are rising and as the Centre launched vaccinations for 15-17 year-olds in the country. “It is important that we need to look at vaccinating children sooner or later. So we need to speed up pediatric trials as soon as possible and start taking rolling reviews on the vaccination trials for children below the age of 15,” Mazumdar-Shaw added.

    She also noted that the private can help better deploy the new vaccines that have been approved, adding that they should also be given access to genome sequencing. “I also believe that we need to ramp up our genomic sequencing, which I think needs to be opened up to the private sector as well,” she said.

  • January 04, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

    Omicron India Live Updates | Omicron detected in 84% of Covid samples tested in Delhi: Satyendar Jain

    Omicron, the highly contagious variant of coronavirus, was detected in 84 percent of COVID-19 samples recently sent for genome sequencing in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on January 3. "Of the latest 187 COVID samples tested, 152 had Omicron. Surge in cases due to new variant," news agency PTI quoted Jain as saying in the Delhi Assembly.

    "As per genome sequencing reports of December 30-31 from three labs - at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Lok Nayak Hospital and National Centre for Disease Control - 84 per cent samples were infected with Omicron," the state health minister added. Jain's statement comes a day after Delhi reported 3,194 new coronavirus cases, the highest since May 22. The numbers also marked a 15 percent jump as compared to January 1, when the capital city had logged 2,176 cases.

    Delhi's positivity rate, which has been hovering above 5 percent over the past couple of days, may increase to 6.5 percent today, Jain added. This would drive the daily infection count to around 4,000 cases, he noted. "Delhi's expected to report around 4,000 cases today with the positivity rate rising to 6.5 percent. Currently, 202 patients are admitted to Delhi hospitals," wire agency ANI quoted the minister as saying.

    As per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a 'red alert' should come into effect once the positivity rate crosses 5 percent, and remains above the threshold for at least two days. The red alert would lead to a lockdown, halting most of the economic activities. The Delhi government, however, has decided not to impose the red alert so far. This has been attributed to the low hospitalisation rate despite a surge in infections. According to experts, the Omicron variant will trigger the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India but is unlikely to be as devastating as the second wave.

  • January 04, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19 ##Omicron India Live Updates | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tested positive for COVID-19

  • January 04, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

    Omicron India Live Updates | Ekta Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19 as cases surge in Maharashtra

    Ekta Kapoor, television and film producer, has tested positive for COVID-19, she said on Monday. “Despite taking all precaution, I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please get themselves tested,” she said in her Instagram post. Kapoor is the joint managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited.

    Kapoor’s announcement comes hours after actor John Abraham said he and his wife, Priya Runchal, have tested positive for the virus. Ekta Kapoor, Abraham and his wife are the latest Bollywood celebrities to test positive for COVID-19, at a time when India is seeing a massive surge in infections and a fast spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

    Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron cases at 510, followed by Delhi. Last month, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan Amrita Arora, Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula, Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor and husband Karan Boolani tested positive for coronavirus. India logged 33,750 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, 22 per cent higher than the previous day’s figure.

  • January 04, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST

    Omicron India Live Updates | FMCG firms brace for third wave of Covid-19

    With Covid-19 cases on the rise in India, consumer goods companies, especially those offering food products, are gearing up for a possible third wave of the pandemic. ITC, Parle Products, Bikanervala Foods, and Prataap Snacks are stocking up on their products, increasing their focus on e-commerce, and even launching larger pack sizes, expecting a surge in at-home consumption in the event of tighter restrictions or a lockdown. The companies are confident of tiding over a third wave after the experience of the past two years.

    “The ITC supply chain – given our experience of the first two waves, the robust SOPs created as a result of the same and having adequate inventory across various nodes in multiple geographies – is now in a much better position to address any challenges arising because of any restrictions,” an ITC spokesperson said. States have started imposing curfews and restricting activities in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus after the emergence of the new variant called Omicron. India reported 33,750 new Covid-19 cases on January 3 and the total number of Omicron cases reached 1,700, the health ministry said.

  • January 04, 2022 / 08:08 AM IST

    Omicron India Live Updates | IndiGo limits flights connecting West Bengal to Delhi, Mumbai to Mondays and Fridays

    Budget carrier IndiGo airlines announced on January 3 that it will limit its flights connecting Kolkata, Durgapur, and Bagdogra to Delhi and Mumbai to Mondays and Fridays. The announcement comes a day after the West Bengal government announced, along with a slew of fresh COVID-19 curbs in view of rising coronavirus cases, that it will allow domestic passenger flights connecting the state to Delhi and Mumbai only twice per week.

    A statement released by the airline read: “In line with the guidelines released by the Government of West Bengal, we are limiting the operation of flights to Kolkata, Durgapur, and Bagdogra from Delhi and Mumbai, to only Monday and Friday. The limited capacity may lead to an inflationary impact on airfares on the routes, the airline has said.

    The remaining flights on these six routes will be canceled for the next three months, IndiGo said in the statement, adding that affected customers will be able to claim a refund or choose alternate flights. IndiGo said: “We are in the process of informing the affected passengers. Customers are requested to click on “Plan B” on our website www.goindigo.in to choose alternate flights or claim a refund. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers.”

  • January 04, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the Coronavirus Omicron LIVE blog. We will update you with the latest news on virus from around the world.

