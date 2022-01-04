Rapid RT-PCR test mandatory for all international passengers arriving at Mumbai airport

Representational image

A rapid RT-PCR test will be mandatory for all international passengers arriving at the Mumbai airport, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced on January 4.

The order assumes significance as testing on arrival was, so far, mandatory only for international passengers arriving from 'at-risk countries' -- whose list was notified by the Union health ministry last month.

As per the civic body's latest order, all international passengers arriving in Mumbai, irrespective of whether they departed from an at-risk country or not, "will be asked to take rapid RT PCR test".

"If found positive in rapid RT PCR, then passengers will be asked to take RT PCR test," it added.

If found negative in RT PCR test, then the passenger will be allowed to go home and remain under self-quarantine for seven days, the BMC said.

However, if the passenger is found positive in the RT-PCR test, and is symptomatic, then he/she will be "admitted to Seven Hills/Bombay Hospital/Breach Candy Hospital".



If the passenger found is found positive and is asymptomatic, then the patient will be taken to BKC or Kanjurmarg Jumbo Centre, or any of the private hospital or hotel listed in the BMC order

The revised protocol was issued a day after BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, while speaking to NDTV, pointed towards the risk posed by international passengers arriving from non at-risk countries who are not subjected to tests on arrival if they carry vaccination certificates.

The order tightening the protocol for international passenger comes on a day when the city logged 10,860 cases, and its positivity rate climbed to 22 percent. Two deaths were reported in the preceding 24 hours. The active caseload has surged past 47,000.

The surge is being driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, as the state's COVID-19 task force has informed the civic body that around 80 percent of the fresh cases in the city are being caused by the new variant.