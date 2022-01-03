Teens heave sigh of relief as wait for Covid vaccine ends

COVID-19 vaccination for children in the 15 to 18 age category began today. (Image: ANI)

Amid rising cases of Covid and its variant Omicron, teenagers heaved a sigh of relief after they received their first dose of vaccination as the inoculation drive for the 15 to 18 age group began in the city on Monday.

The national capital reported 4,099 new Covid cases on Monday, 28 per cent more than on Sunday, and one death due to the disease as the positivity rate rose to 6.46 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department.

The vaccination drive for the 15 to 18 age group began at 169 vaccination centres across Delhi on Monday. "This was long-awaited. The third wave is already here and considering how aggressive the second wave was, we were all afraid," said Ritesh Ghosh, a 17-year-old student.

Follow all live updates on Coronavirus here

Reema Dutta, a 15-year-old girl said, We can heave a sigh of relief and can go outdoors while following Covid protocols once we have received the vaccination. The Omicron wave is already scaring us."

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

According to the Health Ministry guidelines, which came into effect on Monday, those aged 15 and above will be able to register on CoWIN. In other words, all those whose birth year is 2007 or before, shall be eligible.

Private hospitals too have geared up for this phase of the exercise. "Whenever schools reopened, I was hesitant to send my son to school because of Covid. It will be a relief now that he has received the vaccine," said Savita Devi, whose son was waiting to get the jab at a Delhi government school.

Trisha Jain said she and her friends have registered on the COWIN portal and will be getting their jabs later this week. "Can't believe it took so long for us to get this while children in other countries got it earlier than us. Now the third wave is already here and we are yet to begin vaccination," she said.

The Drugs Controller General of India granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions on December 24.

The CoWIN platform had till Sunday evening recorded over six lakh registrations in the age group of 15-18. The process to vaccinate children has commenced amid a scare of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.