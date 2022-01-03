COVID curbs: Jharkhand shuts educational institutes, tourist places till January 15

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Amid a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, the Jharkhand government on Monday decided to re-impose pandemic-related restrictions, shutting down all educational institutions and tourist places till January 15 and capping employee attendance at 50 percent in offices. The announcement was made shortly after senior officials held a meeting here, which was chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

A statement issued by the government said, "The chief minister has directed all districts to be on alert, given the sudden spurt rise in COVID-19 cases…Government and private offices will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent workforce. Biometric attendance is being banned for the time being." Schools, colleges and coaching institutes will remain closed over the next 12 days.

"Administrative work can, however, continue at these educational institutes with 50 per cent workforce," the statement said. All tourist sites in the state, including zoos, have been shut down.

Besides, swimming pools, gyms and stadiums will also remain closed. "Cinema halls, restaurants, bars and shopping malls are now allowed to operate at half their capacities," the government statement said.

Barring medicine stores, restaurants and bars, which have been granted permission to remain open as per usual schedule, shops have been told to down shutters at 8 pm. Outdoor programmes have been allowed with a maximum of 100 people in attendance.

Similarly, permission has been granted for indoor events with not more than 100 people or 50 per cent occupancy of the venue, whichever is lower. All restrictions will be in place till January 15, after which the situation will be reviewed, officials said.

According to the statement, "Soren has asked officials to augment health infrastructure and ensure beds, including the ones equipped with oxygen, are readily available." Jharkhand on Sunday reported 1,057 fresh COVID-19 cases, 413 of them in Ranchi.