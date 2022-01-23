COVID-19: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive, set to miss Republic Day celebrations

Venkaiah Naidu



The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tested positive for COVID-19 on January 23 and will remain in self-isolation for the next week. In a tweet by the Vice President Secretariat, Naidu asked everyone who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

This is for the second time that the Vice President has been infected with the virus. It seems unlikely that he will participate in Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Meanwhile, a total of 875 people have also tested positive for the virus in the Parliament House complex so far. 271 people in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat tested positive as well.

India's daily COVID-19 curve showed marginal improvement today as the country reported 3.33 lakh cases, which is marginally lower than yesterday. With a tally of 3.92 crore cases, India is the second worst-hit country after the US.

A preliminary analysis by IIT Madras predicts the peak of the third wave of the infection to come in the next fortnight. In the week from January 14-21, India's R-value which indicates the rate of spread of coronavirus has further reduced to 1.57.