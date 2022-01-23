MARKET NEWS

January 23, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST

Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates: Omicron in community transmission stage in India, says INSACOG

Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates: With 525 fresh fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the total death count has climbed to 4,89,409.

Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates: India reported 3,33,533 cases today, slightly lower than the 3.37 lakh daily cases recorded on January 22. The fresh cases have taken the total caseload in the country to 3,92,37,264. The country also recorded 525 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total death count in the country, as a result of COVID-19 cases, to 4,89,409. The

daily positivity rate marginally rose from 17.22 percent to 17.78 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.87 percent.

India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 161.92 crore, with more than 71 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours. India has administered more than 80 lakh booster doses so far.

Amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, Kerala continues to introduce new measures to control the spread. The health department on January 22 instructed private hospitals in the state to set aside 50 percent of beds for COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi on January 22 reported 11,468 COVID-19 fresh cases while the positivity rate dropped marginally to 16.36 percent from 18.04 percent as recorded on the previous day.

After seeing a dip, Delhi government had proposed to lift the weekend curfew, revoke the odd-even system for opening of shops, and allow private offices to run with 50 percent staff in the city. However, Delhi L-G Anil Baijal on January 21 rejected the proposal sent by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and suggested that status quo be maintained with regards to the weekend curfew and opening of markets in the national capital. However, he agreed on private offices to work with 50 percent attendance.

Maharashtra saw 46,393 new cases in a day. The state's active cases currently stand at 2,79,930. Till date, a total of 2759 patients infected with Omicron Variant have been reported in the state; out of these 416 cases were reported on January 22.
  • January 23, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates | Doctors, nurses among 50 personnel of Rajkot civil hospital who test COVID-19 positive

    Around 50 staffers of the civil hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot city, including doctors and nurses, have tested coronavirus positive, an official has said. Since none of them are in a serious condition, they are undergoing treatment in home isolation, Superintendent of Civil Hospital RS Trivedi has said. "Healthcare staff members of the hospital, who come in direct contact with the patients, were tested for COVID-19. Almost 50 of them, including paramedical staff, nurses and doctors, were found infected. But the good thing is that nobody is in a serious condition, and most of them are in home isolation," he has told reporters. (PTI)

  • January 23, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates | Puducherry adds 1,897 fresh COVID-19 cases, five deaths

    The union territory of Puducherry has logged 1,897 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally to 1,52,213, according to a senior Health department official. Five more people have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours as the death toll rose to 1,906, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services G Sriramulu has said in a release. The Puducherry region has alone registered 1,395 out of the 1,897 new cases in the last 24 hours as of 10 am today while Karaikal reported 342 cases, followed by Yanam (116) and Mahe (44). The number of active cases stand at 15,696 with 174 undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 15,522 in home isolation. (PTI)

  • January 23, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates | India's R-value further reduces, COVID-19 peak likely in next 14 days: IIT analysis

    India's R-value which indicates the rate of spread of coronavirus has further reduced to 1.57 in the week from January 14-21 and the national peak of the third wave of the infection is expected to come in the next fortnight, according to a preliminary analysis by IIT Madras.

    R-value indicates the number of people an infected person can spread the disease to. A pandemic is considered to end if this value goes below 1.

    According to the analysis shared by IIT Madras with PTI, the R-value was recorded at 1.57 between January 14 and January 21. The number was recorded at 2.2 in the week of January 7-13 while it was 4 from January 1-6 and 2.9 from December 25- 31. (PTI)

  • January 23, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates | Omicron in community transmission stage in India, dominant in multiple metros: INSACOG

    The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is in the community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros where new cases have been rising exponentially, the INSACOG has said in its latest bulletin.

    It also said BA.2 lineage, an infectious sub-variant of Omicron, has been found in a substantial fraction in the country. (PTI)

  • January 23, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates | 32-bed COVID-19 isolation facility set up in JNU campus

    A 32-bed COVID-19 isolation centre for students and campus residents has been set up inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the national capital, following the Delhi government’s health department order on January 21, reported The Indian Express.

  • January 23, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates |  Country's cumulative vaccination crosses 161.92 crores

    India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage has exceeded 161.92 crore with more than 71 Lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours. India has administered more than 80 lakh booster doses so far.

  • January 23, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron Live Updates | Australia approves two new medicines in the fight against COVID

    On Thursday, health minister Greg Hunt announced Australia’s drug regulator had provisionally approved two new medicines for the treatment of COVID.

    These are Lagevrio, made by American pharmaceutical company Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Paxlovid, by Pfizer.

    With the number of hospitalisations and deaths due to the virus continuing to rise, the approval of these drugs comes at a good time.

    The federal government has purchased a combined 800,000 courses of the pills, and said the drugs will initially be prioritised for the elderly and other high risk groups. (PTI)

  • January 23, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates | New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid new Omicron restrictions

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has cancelled her wedding as the nation imposes new restrictions to slow the community spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, she told reporters on Sunday. New Zealand will impose mask rules and limit gathering from midnight on Sunday after a cluster of nine cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant showed community transmission from the North to South islands after a wedding. 

  • January 23, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates | Over 2 lakh people have got third dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Delhi govt

    Over two lakh people have been administered the precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi since the exercise commenced on January 10, according to official data.

    The third or the precautionary dose is being administered to people aged 60 or more, healthcare workers and frontline workers who took their second dose of the vaccine nine months ago. They are being given the same vaccine they received earlier. (PTI)

  • January 23, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron Nepal Live Updates | Amid a surge in COVID-19 infections, authorities re-introduced the Odd-Even vehicle rationing scheme in three districts -- Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, and Lalitpur -- of the Kathmandu Valley from January 22. (ANI)

  • January 23, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates |  Rate of administering booster doses slow down in Maharashtra

    Administering of booster dose started on January 10 in the state. Of the more than four lakh qualified health workers only 43% have taken the booster dose. The number is marginally better for the frontline workers where 48% of the three lakh qualified workers have taken the dose.  The rate of administering the precautionary doses is slowing down in the state because those who were infected in the second wave cannot take the booster dose, reports NDTV. 

