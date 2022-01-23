Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates: Omicron in community transmission stage in India, says INSACOG

Coronavirus Omicron India Live Updates: India reported 3,33,533 cases today, slightly lower than the 3.37 lakh daily cases recorded on January 22. The fresh cases have taken the total caseload in the country to 3,92,37,264. The country also recorded 525 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the total death count in the country, as a result of COVID-19 cases, to 4,89,409. The

daily positivity rate marginally rose from 17.22 percent to 17.78 percent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.87 percent.

India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 161.92 crore, with more than 71 lakh doses administered in the last 24 hours. India has administered more than 80 lakh booster doses so far.

Amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, Kerala continues to introduce new measures to control the spread. The health department on January 22 instructed private hospitals in the state to set aside 50 percent of beds for COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, the national capital Delhi on January 22 reported 11,468 COVID-19 fresh cases while the positivity rate dropped marginally to 16.36 percent from 18.04 percent as recorded on the previous day.

After seeing a dip, Delhi government had proposed to lift the weekend curfew, revoke the odd-even system for opening of shops, and allow private offices to run with 50 percent staff in the city. However, Delhi L-G Anil Baijal on January 21 rejected the proposal sent by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and suggested that status quo be maintained with regards to the weekend curfew and opening of markets in the national capital. However, he agreed on private offices to work with 50 percent attendance.

Maharashtra saw 46,393 new cases in a day. The state's active cases currently stand at 2,79,930. Till date, a total of 2759 patients infected with Omicron Variant have been reported in the state; out of these 416 cases were reported on January 22.